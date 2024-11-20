We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart 3D Blu-Ray Player
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart Share
Yes (DLNA) (Wireless router or network access point required.)
-
Simplink
Yes(HDMI-CEC)
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
LG Remote for Smart Phone
Yes (AVC3 Application) (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0)
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes (AVC3 Application must be installed to smartphone. Home Wireless Network connection required)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Quick Booting
Yes(Less than 3 seconds)
-
All-In-One Search
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
Blu-ray 3D
Yes
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Yes (Region B)
-
DVD + R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
BD Profile
5.0
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
MPEG-2/4 AVC
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
MP4
Yes
-
MOV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
-
TS
Yes
-
WMV/FLV
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (1920x1080p)
-
NTSC ↔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
Yes
PHOTO DECODING FORMAT
-
USB Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF
ONLINE CONTENT
-
YouTube
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
AccuWeather
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
LG Apps
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
BigPond Movies
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Deezer
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
ABC iView
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
BPTV - BigPond TV
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
SMH
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
AFL Game Analyser
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Spotify
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
uctv
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
AP
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
vTuner
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Google Maps
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
CNBC
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
MLB.TV
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Viewster
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
CONNECTIONS(FRONT PANEL)
-
USB Port (2.0)
Yes (1)
CONNECTIONS(REAR PANEL)
-
Local Area Network (Ethernet)
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio Out Coaxial
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Output
Yes(1)
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
360mm x 43mm x 210mm
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
Weight
1.4kg
-
LG Smart
Yes
-
3D Playback
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
