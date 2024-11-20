Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
3D/2D Blu-ray/DVD Disc Recording

Specs

Reviews

Support

3D/2D Blu-ray/DVD Disc Recording

BR625T

3D/2D Blu-ray/DVD Disc Recording

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY

  • Disc Capacity

    1

  • BD-Rom

    Yes (Rom 2.0/3.0)

  • DVD ± R/RW

    Yes (AVCHD)

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • BD-RE/-RE DL

    Yes (R2.0/3.0)

  • BD-R/-R DL

    Yes (R1.0/2.0)

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

AV INPUT RECORDING

  • Internal HDD

    Yes (SD Rec only)

  • BD-RE/-RE DL

    Yes (SD Rec only)

  • BD-R/-R DL

    Yes (SD Rec only)

  • DVD ± R/RW

    Yes (SD Dubbing Only)

VIDEO DECODING FORMAT

  • Mpeg2

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • Mpeg4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes (H.264)

  • MKV

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes (DVD ± R/RW)

  • 3D/2D BD

    Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Digital /Analogue Conversion

    192KHz/24bit

  • Dolby Digital 2 Ch.

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes (7.1ch)

  • Linear PCM

    Yes

  • Dolby True HD

    Yes (7.1ch)

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes (PCM only)

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes (PCM only)

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

HARD DRIVE

  • Hard Drive Capacity

    500GB

TUNER SYSTEM

  • Broadcast Decoding

    MPEG2HD/MPEG4HD

  • Number of Tuners

    2

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • USB Plus

    Yes (USB flash memory device not included and must be purchased separately)

FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • USB Port (Ver.2.0)

    1

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • Video Out (Composite)

    1

  • Audio Out (Audio Left/Right Comp.)

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • AV (Composite) Input

    Yes (1)

  • Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Ethernet

    1

  • Terrestrial RF In/Out

    Yes (1)

DUBBING SYSTEM

  • Copy Int.HDD to and from Ext.HDD

    Yes

  • Copy HDD to and from BD

    Yes

  • Copy VCR to and from DVD

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Operating Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes (AAA)

  • AV Cable

    Yes

  • RF Cable

    Yes

DIGITAL BROADCAST RECORDING

  • DVD ± R/RW

    Yes (SD Dubbing Only)

  • Internal HDD

    Yes (TS/HD/SD)

  • USB-External HDD

    Yes (TS/HD/SD)

  • BD-RE/-RE DL

    Yes (TS/HD/SD)

  • BR-R/-R DL

    Yes (TS/HD/SD)

RECORDABLE MEDIA

  • BD-RE/DL

    Yes

  • DVD ± R/RW

    Yes (Only Dubbing)

  • BD-R/DL/R LTH

    Yes

GENERAL

  • 3D Playback

    Yes

  • Recording to DVD

    Yes

  • Recording to Blu-ray Disc

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Set (Main Unit)

    430.3x53x262.5mm

What people are saying

