3D/2D Blu-ray/DVD Disc Recording
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
BD-Rom
Yes (Rom 2.0/3.0)
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (AVCHD)
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
BD-RE/-RE DL
Yes (R2.0/3.0)
-
BD-R/-R DL
Yes (R1.0/2.0)
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
AV INPUT RECORDING
-
Internal HDD
Yes (SD Rec only)
-
BD-RE/-RE DL
Yes (SD Rec only)
-
BD-R/-R DL
Yes (SD Rec only)
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (SD Dubbing Only)
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
Mpeg2
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
Mpeg4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes (H.264)
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes (DVD ± R/RW)
-
3D/2D BD
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Ch.
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes (7.1ch)
-
Linear PCM
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes (7.1ch)
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master
Yes
-
MP3
Yes (PCM only)
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes (PCM only)
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
HARD DRIVE
-
Hard Drive Capacity
500GB
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Broadcast Decoding
MPEG2HD/MPEG4HD
-
Number of Tuners
2
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Plus
Yes (USB flash memory device not included and must be purchased separately)
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (Ver.2.0)
1
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Video Out (Composite)
1
-
Audio Out (Audio Left/Right Comp.)
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
AV (Composite) Input
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Ethernet
1
-
Terrestrial RF In/Out
Yes (1)
DUBBING SYSTEM
-
Copy Int.HDD to and from Ext.HDD
Yes
-
Copy HDD to and from BD
Yes
-
Copy VCR to and from DVD
Yes
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
AV Cable
Yes
-
RF Cable
Yes
DIGITAL BROADCAST RECORDING
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (SD Dubbing Only)
-
Internal HDD
Yes (TS/HD/SD)
-
USB-External HDD
Yes (TS/HD/SD)
-
BD-RE/-RE DL
Yes (TS/HD/SD)
-
BR-R/-R DL
Yes (TS/HD/SD)
RECORDABLE MEDIA
-
BD-RE/DL
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Only Dubbing)
-
BD-R/DL/R LTH
Yes
GENERAL
-
3D Playback
Yes
-
Recording to DVD
Yes
-
Recording to Blu-ray Disc
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
430.3x53x262.5mm
