DVD Player with DivX Playback
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
Video CD (2.0)/SVCD
Yes
-
Dual Disc
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
DivX
Yes
-
MPEG4 (Xvid)
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
DTS 2.0+Digital Out
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
JPEG Slide Show
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Scan (Fwd/Rev)
Yes
-
Skip (Fwd/Rev)
Yes
-
Slow (Fwd)
Yes
-
Repeat
Yes
-
Program
Yes
-
A-B Repeat
Yes
CONNECTIONS (FRONT PANEL)
-
USB Port (2.0)
Yes (1)
CONNECTIONS (REAR PANEL)
-
Video Out (Composite)
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out (Audio L/R)
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio Out Coaxial
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
AV Cable
Yes (RCA)
-
Simple Manual
Yes
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
360x35x195mm
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
