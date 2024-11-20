We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1TB Twin HD Tuner HDD Recorder with Blu-ray Player
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
BD Profile
5.0
-
BD-Rom
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-R/RE
Yes (Region B)
-
DVD + R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
MPEG-2/4 AVC
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
MP4
Yes
-
MOV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
-
TS
Yes
-
WMV/FLV
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (1920x1080p)
-
NTSC ↔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
USB Audio Decoding
MP3/WMA/AAC
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
PHOTO DECODING FORMAT
-
USB Photo Decoding
JPEG/PNG
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes(802.11g/n)
-
Simplink
Yes(HDMI-CEC)
-
Photo Slideshow to music
Yes
-
eyeQ Smart EPG
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Premium Content
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
LG Apps
Yes(Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Music ID(Gracenote)
Yes(CD/Streaming/File Info)(Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Video ID (Gracenote)
Yes(DVD/BD)(Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
DLNA
Yes (Wireless router or network access point required)
-
LG Smartphone Control App
AVC2(Wireless router or network access point required)(AVC2 application (minimum Android version 2.1) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0) Disclaimer: All product specifications are correct at time of printing. Specifications may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to check with your retailer before)
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
USB Plus
Yes
CONNECTIONS(FRONT PANEL)
-
USB Port (2.0)
Yes (1)
CONNECTIONS(REAR PANEL)
-
Local Area Network (Ethernet)
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
USB Port (Ver 2.0)
Yes (1)
-
Terrestrial RF In/Out
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
RF Cable
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
430mm x 60mm x 300mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG-4
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
3D/2D BD
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes (DVD ± R/RW)
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD (H.264)
Yes
-
MPEG-2
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
ONLINE CONTENT
-
Fairfax News
Yes
-
AccuWeather
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
LG Apps
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
BigPond Movies
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
ABC iView
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
BPTV - BigPond TV
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
AFL Game Analyser
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
uctv
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
AP
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
vTuner
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Google Maps
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
CNBC
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
MLB.TV
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Viewster
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Aupeo!
Yes
HARD DRIVE
-
Hard Drive Capacity
1TB
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Broadcast Decoding
MPEG2HD/MPEG4HD
-
Number of Tuners
2
HDD RECORDING SYSTEM
-
No. timer recordings per month
32
-
Simultaneous record and play
Yes
-
Time Shift¹
Yes (Maximum 1.5 hours)
DUBBING SYSTEM
-
Copy USB to HDD
Yes
-
Copy Int.HDD to Ext.HDD
Yes
-
Copy Files on PC to Internal HDD
Yes(Wireless router or network access point required)
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
360mm x 43mm x 210mm
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
Weight
1.4kg
-
LG Smart
Yes
-
3D Playback
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Series Recording
Yes
