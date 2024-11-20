We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1ch Sound Bar Audio System with 300W Total RMS Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
80W x 2
-
Output Power -Wireless Subwoofer
140W (Active)
-
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
3D Sound Optimiser
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Bypass
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Game EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (Music file playback only)
-
Audio Power On/Off
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
USB Host (Music File Playback)
Yes
-
Bluetooth (Rx)
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port
Yes (Ver.2.0)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Audio In (Portable In)
Yes (1)
-
Audio In (Optical)
Yes (2)
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
999x88x67mm (incl. speaker)
-
Subwoofer
195x393x358mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.