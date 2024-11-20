We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD/HDD Recorder with Multi Format Recording
All Spec
DISC FORMAT
-
DVD±R/DVD±RW Play
Yes
-
DVD±R/DVD±RW Record
Yes
-
DVD+R Dual Layer
Yes
TUNER
-
SD Digital Tuner
Yes
-
8 Day EPG
Yes
-
Hard Drive Capacity
160GB
SYSTEM
-
Hard Drive Capacity
0GB
-
1080P Up-conversion
Yes
-
Screen Size (inches)
0
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
Simplink
Yes
CONNECTIONS(FRONT PANEL)
-
AV Input
Yes
-
USB Input
Yes
-
DV Input
Yes
CONNECTIONS(REAR PANEL)
-
Analogue Audio Out
Yes
-
Analogue Audio In
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out Optical
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out Coaxial
Yes
VIDEO OUT
-
Composite
Yes
-
S-Video
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI Out
Yes
-
Composite Video Input
Yes
-
Terrestrial PF In/Out
Yes
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
430x54x275mm
-
Warranty
1 Year
-
Weight
3.86kg
