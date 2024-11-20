We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Front Loader Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
10kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
686
-
Height (mm)
982
-
Depth (mm)
767
-
Weight
92kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
410mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 365kwh/365uses | Dry: 230kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Stars
-
WELS Water Consumption
102L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Stars
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
Anti-fingerprint Stainless Finish
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Push Button
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1200rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
Yes (6 Settings)
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95/60/40/30/Cold
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Suds Detection
Yes
-
Water Recirculation
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
12 (Cotton, Sports Wear, Dark Wash, Cold Wash, Wool, Duvet, Rinse+Spin, Baby Care, Silent Wash, Speed Wash, Sanitary, Heavy Duty)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
6 (Time Delay, Soak, Pre Wash, Medic Rinse (40˚), Crease Care, Intensive, Favourite)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084440037
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty* 2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
