WD1275A1
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Colour
White
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Door - Material
Plastic
-
Door - Safety Lock
Yes
-
Door - Trim Colour
White
-
Display - Digital Display
Yes
-
Display - Running Time
Yes
-
Display - Status
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
7.5kg
-
Motor Technology - Motor Type
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
-
Motor Technology - Maximum Spin Speed
1200RPM
-
Wash Technology - Load Sensing
Yes
-
Wash Technology - 6 Motion ® Wash
Yes
-
Wash Technology - A.I. Direct Drive™
Yes (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric)
-
Wash Technology - Steam
Yes (2 Cycles Only)
-
Hardware - Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Hardware - Stainless SteelLifters
Yes
-
Hardware - Dispensers
Detergent/ Softener / Pre-Wash
-
Hardware - Inlets
Hot & Cold
-
Hardware - Auto-Balance
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
PROGRAMS& OPTIONS
-
Programs
Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Quiet Wash, Allergy Care, Baby Care, Delicates, Hand/Wool, Sportswear, Duvet
-
Quick Wash
Quick 14 (2kg)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Options - Variable Spin Speed
1200, 1000, 800, 600, 400, No Spin
-
Options - Variable Temperature (C°)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Options - Add Item
Yes
-
Options-Delay End
YES (3-19 Hours)
-
Options - Rinse Option
YES (Rinse+)
-
Options - Pre Wash
Yes
-
Options - Intensive
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit(W x D x H)
600mm x 535mm x 850mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
660mm x 580mm x 890mm
-
Weight (Unit)
56kg
-
Weight (Packaging)
60kg
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
8806091350343
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8806091350343
-
Energy Consumption
Wash - 224kWh/365 Uses Per Year
-
Energy Rating
4½ Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
77L
-
WELS Water Rating
4 Star
(Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1200 Spin)
