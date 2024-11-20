We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.5kg Front Loader Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Type
Front Load Washer
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
7.5kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Depth from back cover to door(D, mm)
615
-
Depth of Cabinet(D', mm)
565
-
Depth with Door open(D", mm)
1095
-
Weight
62kg
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 298kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
77L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1200 Spin Program
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis® 3.0
Yes
-
ThinQ®
Yes
-
Tag On with NFC
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1200rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1200, 1100, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
14 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Hygiene, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Wool Plus, Dark Wash, Heavy Stain, Silent Wash, Quick 30, Download Cycle)
WARRANTY -
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Direct Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)
