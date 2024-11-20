We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.5kg Direct Drive Front Loader Washing Machine
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
7.5kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Depth (mm)
590
-
Weight
61kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
290mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 375kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
3½ Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
77L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Button Control
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
Yes (4 Settings)
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95/60/40/30/Cold
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Suds Detection
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
13 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Easy Care, Mix, Baby Care, Skin Care, Duvet, Sports Wear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Intensive 60, Rinse+Spin)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
5 (Time Delay, Intensive, Medic Rinse (40˚), Pre-wash, Crease Care)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084190321
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty* 2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
-
