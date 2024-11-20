We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11kg Front Loader Washing Machine with True Steam®
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Type
Front Load Washer
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
11kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Depth from back cover to door(D, mm)
680
-
Depth of Cabinet(D', mm)
640
-
Depth with Door open(D", mm)
1100
-
Weight
72kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
312mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 360kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4½ Stars
-
WELS Water Consumption
94L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4½ Stars
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton Eco, Normal Wash, Normal Rinse, 1400rpm Spin, 40°C
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tag On with NFC
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Control
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Recirculation
Yes
-
True Steam®
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
14 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Allergy Care, Steam Refresh, Sports Wear, Wool+, Dark Wash, Stain Care, Silent Wash, Speed14, Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin))
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
11 (Prewash, Normal + Hold (Rinse), Remote Start, Steam, Medic Rinse (40°C), Add Item, Intensive, TurboClean, Favourite, Spin Only, Delay End)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098005963
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
