9kg Front Load Washing Machine with Vapour
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
9kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Depth (mm)
665
-
Weight
77kg
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 345kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
77L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4½ Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1400 Spin Program
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
-
ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400, 1200, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Turbo Clean®
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
14 Total
General Cycles: Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet
Specialty Cycles: Allergy Care, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Wool Plus, Delicate, Heavy Stain, Silent Wash
Quick Wash: Quick 14
Download Cycle.
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098309993
WARRANTY -
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)
