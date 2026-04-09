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8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam

8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam

WV1-1208WX
Front view of 8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam WV1-1208WX
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
Front view of 8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam WV1-1208WX
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam
8kg Series 1 Front Load Washer - Steam

Key Features

  • Sleek design with a stylish touch
  • Outstanding performance with 6 Motion® Direct Drive
  • Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
  • Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*
More

Thoughtfully designed

Image shows the interior cut of the washing machine

Sleek Design

A Stylish Touch to your laundry vision.

There is a 6 motion dd logo in the middle of a round stream

6 Motion® Direct Drive

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

There is a washing machine motor and a 10-year warranty

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*

It shows the fabric and dust of the fiber

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

Sleek Design

A Stylish Touch

Match your interior design vision with our stylish washine machines.

*Overseas model shown, please refer to image gallery for local model.

6 Motion® Direct Drive 

Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to give you an outstanding wash.

*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

Allergy Care™ with Steam

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Select the 'Allergy Care™' cycle with Steam to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Helps keep your tub in tip-top condition by running the specially designed tub cleaning cycle.

The washing machine drum is swirling with water

Smart Diagnosis®

Diagnose and troubleshoot issues and prevent unnecessary service calls

Run a Smart Diagnosis® via the LG ThinQ® app to diagnose and troubleshoot issues and prevent unneccesary service calls.

Smart Diagnostics™ lets you check your phone for washing machine issues

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

*Overseas model shown, please refer to gallery images for local model.

Image shows a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

Image shows a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor*

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image

FAQs

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

What size washing machine do I need?

The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.

How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?

Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.

How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?

Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.

 

At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.

How can I help save energy during washing?

Improving the energy use during washing involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.

What are the benefits of a WashTower over a traditional Wash Dryer stack?

An LG WashTower is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel. Alternatively to a traditional wash dryer stack, the LG Wash tower provides a number of features tailored specifically for a stacked design, whilst maintaining the advanced functionality of an LG washing machine and dryer.

Do I have to reach the top of the WashTower to control it?

No, the WashTower™ has an easy reach control panel designed for user convenience. The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls. Additionally the WashTower™ functions and cycles can also be controlled remotely using the ThinQ® app.

How does AI DD benefit my laundry?

LG machines with AI DD® use smart technology to weight the load and assess the fabric softness  of your laundry. The result - an automatic selection of the optimal washing motion by your machine for thorough cleaning and clothing care. LG Inverter Direct Drive Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts than a traditional belt and pulley system, helping to make for a long lasting appliance.

Do top load washing machines have AI DD?

Select top load models have AI DD®,  which offer more wash motion options. These specific top load models have an AI Wash option that utilises intelligent care through automatically selecting the optimal motion based on the weight and fabric softness in each load. 

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

LG Direct Drive Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your washing machine, resulting in quiet operation, low vibration and enhanced durability. When a qualified service personnel installs your washing machine, it should be installed on a level surface and checked regularly. An unlevel unit may move around, increasing the noise output. To help reduce the noise you can place anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine.

What are the benefits of an LG top loader?

The range of LG Top Load washing machines offer a number of innovative features that deliver quality results. The multiple wash motions available, enhances washing performance through the increased strength and speed of the Pulsator’s motion. Additionally, the LG TurboDrum improves the wash action of your preferred cycle through its rotations, delivering a brilliant wash.

Will I need to clean the machine often?

It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.

What can a smart washing machine do?

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions and automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or using the LG ThinQ app from compatible iOS and Android devices, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ app.

Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?

The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    8.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • FEATURES - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White (Glossy)

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    8.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • AI Wash & Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Microplastic Care

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboClean39

    No

  • TurboClean 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    No

  • Product Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam Plus

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • TurboClean360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Stainless Steel Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • Water Inlet

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660x890x660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Product Weight (kg)

    55.0

  • Box Weight (kg)

    59.0

  • Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)

    590

  • Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1030

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    4 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C46537 (Cotton Eco, 1200rpm, 40°C)

  • WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)

    82

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse Plus

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temperature

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboClean

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096788004

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    Security updates received until 31 December 2031. For details on how to report security issues, visit lgsecurity.lge.com

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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