8kg Front Loader Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish
White
-
Safety Lock
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Trim Color
White
-
Status
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
-
-
Stainless Steel Lifters
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
-
ezDispense
-
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Steam
Yes (2 Cycles Only)
-
Product type
Front Load Washer
-
WELS Water Rating
4 Star (Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1200 Spin)
-
WELS Reg. number
C01980
ENERGY
-
Washer Energy Consumption
4½ Stars
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
-
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
-
EAN CODE
8806098740659
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Intensive
-
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Quick 14 (2kg)
-
Quiet Wash
-
-
Quick 14
-
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboClean 39
-
-
TurboClean 59
-
-
Hand Wool
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes (3-19 Hours)
-
Variable Dispense Level
-
-
Dispenser Clean
-
-
Drum Light
-
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse Option
Yes (Rinse+)
-
Default Dosing Level Adjustment
-
-
Maximum Spin Speed
-
-
Steam
Yes (2 Cycles Only)
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Turbo Clean
-
