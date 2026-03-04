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8kg Series 3 Front Load Washer - AI Wash
8kg Series 3 Front Load Washer - AI Wash
WX3-1408W
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A smart wash
AI to the core
AI Wash intelligent fabric care®
6 Motion®Direct Drive
Oustanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes**
Allergy Care with Steam
Open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens***
Microplastic Care
Gentle motions reduce friction during washes****
**Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
AI Wash
AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD®
AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.*
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
*AI Wash Cycle is only available for loads under 3kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. AI refers to sensor-detecting wash. Results vary based on actual load and fabric composition.
6 Motion® Direct Drive
Outstanding performance, whilst caring for your clothes
LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to give you an outstanding wash.**
Allergy Care™ with Steam
Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam
Select the 'Allergy Care™' cycle with Steam to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.***
*The video is digitally rendered and is for illustrative purposes only. Overseas model shown.
**AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
***Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Microplastic Care
Less friction to help with microplastics shedding
Designed with gentle motions to reduce friction which may help with microplastic release when washing synthetic clothes.****
****Tested by Intertek with 3 kgs load of 100% polyester training jacket. Microplastic care compared to Mixed Fabric cycle.
Smart Pairing
Working as a team to get laundry clean
Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer connected to the LG ThinQ app®.^
Video showing the functionality of the smart pairing function between the washer & dryer.
Video showing the functionality of the smart pairing function between the washer & dryer.
Video showing the functionality of the smart pairing function between the washer & dryer.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
LG ThinQ®
Life simplified with easy control
Control and adjust from compatible phones
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.^
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.^
Hands-free with voice assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.^
*The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ® app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ® app.
*^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity (kg)
8.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
FEATURES - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
8.0
PROGRAMS
Duvet
Yes
Cotton
Yes
AI Wash
Yes
AI Wash & Dry
No
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Cotton Eco
No
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Microplastic Care
Yes
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion Wash
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Product Type
Front Load Washer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
No
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
Load Sensing
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
TurboClean360˚
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Stainless Steel Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
Water Level
Auto
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Product Weight (kg)
68.0
Box Weight (kg)
72.0
Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)
620
Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
ENERGY
Energy Rating (Wash)
4.5 Star
WELS Registration Code
C47529 (Cotton Eco, 40°C, Spin 1400 RPM, Rinse 3)
WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)
68
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
4.5 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
2 Times
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
Temperature
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806096696231
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
CYBER SECURITY
Security Update
Security updates received until 31 December 2031. For details on how to report security issues, visit lgsecurity.lge.com
WARRANTY
Warranty
2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
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