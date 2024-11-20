We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Condensing Dryer with Heat Pump
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Capacity
8kg
-
Colour
White
-
Door Colour
Black Glass and Door Bezel
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
DISPLAY & CONTROLS -
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
-
Controls
Electronic Touch Button
-
Clean Filter Indicator
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
TECHNOLOGY -
-
Drying Method
Condenser
-
Heat Source
Heat Pump
-
Motor Type
Induction Motor
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes (4)
-
Moisture Sensor
Yes (1)
-
Door Open Sensor
Yes (1)
-
Water Sensor
Yes (1)
-
Filter Sensor
Yes (1)
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES -
-
Stacking Kit
Yes
-
Drying Rack
Yes
-
Extendable Drain Hose Kit
Yes
SMART FEATURES -
-
ThinQ®
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
TagOn (NFC)
Yes
PROGRAMS -
-
Drying Programs
14 (Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulk Item, Jeans, Towel, Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm Air, Download Cycle)
OPTIONS -
-
Dry Levels
Iron, Cupboard, Extra
-
Child Lock
Yes
DRY OPTIONS -
-
Drying Options
Anti Crease, Damp Dry, Hand Iron, More Time (Timed Cycles), Less Time (Timed Cycles)
COMPLIANCE -
-
EAN
8806084928535
-
Energy Rating
9 Star
-
Energy Consumption
115kWh / 52 Uses
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Depth (mm)
670
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
660mm x 690mm x 890mm
-
Weight
54.6kg
WARRANTY -
-
Dryer
2 Years Parts & Labour
