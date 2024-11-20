We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Capacity
8kg
-
Colour
White
-
Door Colour
Tinted Glass with Silver Trim
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
DISPLAY & CONTROLS -
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
-
Controls
Electronic Touch Button
-
Clean Filter Indicator
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
TECHNOLOGY -
-
Drying Method
Condenser
-
Heat Source
Heat Pump
-
Motor Type
Inverter Motor
-
Compressor Type
Twin-Rotary Inverter Compressor
-
Auto Clean Condenser
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes (2)
-
Moisture Sensor
Yes (1)
-
Door Open Sensor
Yes (1)
-
Water Sensor
Yes (1)
-
Filter Sensor
Yes (1)
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES -
-
Stacking Kit
Yes
-
Drying Rack
Yes
-
Extendable Drain Hose Kit
Yes
SMART FEATURES -
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ®
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
PROGRAMS -
-
General Cycles (Sensor Dry)
Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet
-
Specialty Cycles (Sensor Dry)
Towel, Allergy Care, Sports Wear, Wool, Delicate
-
Manual Cycles (Time Dry)
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm Air
-
Quick Cycle
Quick 30 (1kg)
-
Download Cycle
Yes
OPTIONS -
-
Dry Levels
Iron, Cupboard, Extra
-
Dry Modes
Normal, Turbo
-
Buzzer (On / Off)
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
DRY OPTIONS -
-
More Time
Yes (Timed Cycles)
-
Less Time
Yes (Timed Cycles)
-
Anti Crease
Yes
COMPLIANCE -
-
EAN
8806098381296
-
Energy Rating
9 Star
-
Energy Consumption
115kWh / 52 Uses
(Cotton, Normal, Cupboard Program)
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Depth (mm)
690
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
660mm x 702mm x 910mm
-
Weight
57kg
WARRANTY -
-
Dryer
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Inverter Compressor / Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on compressor (parts only)
