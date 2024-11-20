We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Top Load Washing Machine with TurboClean3D™
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Finish
Black Stainless
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Control Location
Front Panel
-
Lid/Door - Material
Tempered Glass
-
Lid/Door - Tinted Glass
Yes
-
Lid/Door - Soft Closing
Yes
-
Lid/Door - Safety Lock
Yes
-
Display & Control - Digital Display
Yes
-
Display & Control - Running Time
Yes
-
Display & Control - Status
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
10kg
-
Motor Technology - Motor Type
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
-
Motor Technology - Maximum Spin Speed
950RPM
-
Wash Technology - Load Sensing
Yes
-
Wash Technology - Logic Control
Yes
-
Wash Technology - Turbo Clean 3D®
Yes
-
Wash Technology - 6 Motion® Wash
Yes
-
Wash Technology - Turbo Drum
Yes
-
Wash Technology - Jet Spray
Yes
-
Hardware - No Agitator
Yes
-
Hardware - Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Hardware - Lint Filters
Auto Clean Lint Filters
-
Hardware - Inlets
Hot and Cold
-
ezDispense®1 - Manual Dispenser
Detergent/ Softener/ Bleach
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®¹
Yes (WI-FI)
-
Functions¹
Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Work with Google Assistant2
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
-
-
*2 years parts and labour on product and additional 8 years on inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
PROGRAMS & OPTIONS
-
Programs
Cotton Wash, Pre Wash + Cotton, Eco Cotton, Quick Wash, Duvet, Delicates, Sport Ware, Extra Rinse
-
Download Cycle¹
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Options - Wash Time
Yes (10)
-
Options - Variable Temperature (°C)
Yes (3)
-
Options - Water Level
Yes (10)
-
Options - Rinses
Yes (5)
-
Options - Spin level
Yes (4) + Air Spin
-
Options - Delay Start
Yes (3-18 Hours)
-
Options - Soak
Yes
-
Options - Turbo Clean™
Yes
-
Options - Other
Intensive Wash
DIMENSIONS
-
Width
690mm
-
Height
1023mm
-
Height with Lid Open
1410mm
-
Depth
730mm
-
Product Weight
70kg
-
Packaging (W x H x D)
750mm x 1110mm x 800mm
COMPLIANCE & DISCLAIMERS
-
EAN
8806098555598
-
Wash - Energy Consumption
390kWh / 365 Uses
-
Wash - Energy Consumption (Cold)
210kWh / 365 Uses
-
Wash - Energy Rating
4 Star
-
Wash - WELS Water Consumption
102L
-
Wash - WELS Water Rating
4 Star
-
Wash - WELS Registration Number
C01731
(Eco Cotton, Press Water for 3 seconds, Hot Wash and Cold Wash)
-
-
1LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Download Cycle available through the LG ThinQ® app 2Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
