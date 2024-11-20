Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
WTG1434VHF

Front view of WTG1434VHF

TurboClean3D™

Powerful & Fast Washing

Make more time in your day for what matters most. The TurboClean3D™ feature combines WaveForce™, TurboDrum™ and Jetspray water movement technology to wash small, lightly soiled cotton loads in 40 minutes*.

*The TurboClean3D™ wash option is available on the ‘Cotton Wash' cycle only. 40 minute wash time based on a maximum load size of 3.5kg at water level 3. Wash times may vary depending on the load weight.

14KG Large Capacity Top Load Washing Machine

14KG Large Capacity Top Load Washing Machine

The 14kg top load washing machine is the largest top loader from LG. The stainless steel drum is capable of holding up to 73 individual items in a single load.*

*Based on test load for 14kg rated load capacity under the Greenhouse & Energy Minimum Standards (Clothes Washing Machines) Determination 2015.

AllergyCare

Reduce Allergens with the ‘Allergy Care' Cycle

Use the ‘Allergy Care’ cycle and the vapour feature when you need washing results for clothing and bedding where sensitivities to allergens such as dust mites, bacteria and pollen exist.

Tub Clean

Tub Clean

Your top load washer has a special cycle designed just to clean the tub. Keep your tub in tip-top condition by running this cycle on a monthly basis to help remove detergent build-up and other residue.
Stainless Steel Tub

Stainless Steel Tub

The stainless steel inner tub helps to control the growth of bacteria compared to plastic tubs or machines with agitators that can easily collect debris in small, hard to reach crevices.

Combined with the ‘Tub Clean' feature the machine is able to be maintained in a more hygienic and odour free condition.
Pre-wash for stubborn stains

Pre-Wash for Stubborn Stains

Select the 'Pre-Wash+Cotton' cycle and the machine provides extra cleaning time before the main wash to help remove stubborn stains.

6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Machine

Top Loader - 6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Machine

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.
Stylish Design & Convenience

Stylish Design & Convenience

Conveniently positioning the control panel at the front makes it easier to use. Behind the control panel is a transparent lid so you can easily keep an eye on things throughout the cycle.

Soft Closing Lid

Lowers gently & shuts quietly.

Front Panel Control Design

Easier to access front control panel and its also water resistant.

Wide Glass Lid

Transparent wide lid so you can easily keep an eye on washing.

ThinQ

ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features with this top load washer that let you remotely start or monitor your wash progress. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional wash cycles.*

*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.

FAQs

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

What size washing machine do I need?

The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.

How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?

Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.

How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?

Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.

 

At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.

How can I help save energy during washing?

Improving the energy use during washing involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.

What are the benefits of a WashTower over a traditional Wash Dryer stack?

An LG WashTower is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel. Alternatively to a traditional wash dryer stack, the LG Wash tower provides a number of features tailored specifically for a stacked design, whilst maintaining the advanced functionality of an LG washing machine and dryer.

Do I have to reach the top of the WashTower to control it?

No, the WashTower™ has an easy reach control panel designed for user convenience. The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls. Additionally the WashTower™ functions and cycles can also be controlled remotely using the ThinQ® app.

How does AI DD benefit my laundry?

LG machines with AI DD® use smart technology to weight the load and assess the fabric softness  of your laundry. The result - an automatic selection of the optimal washing motion by your machine for thorough cleaning and clothing care. LG Inverter Direct Drive Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts than a traditional belt and pulley system, helping to make for a long lasting appliance.

Do top load washing machines have AI DD?

Select top load models have AI DD®,  which offer more wash motion options. These specific top load models have an AI Wash option that utilises intelligent care through automatically selecting the optimal motion based on the weight and fabric softness in each load. 

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

LG Direct Drive Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your washing machine, resulting in quiet operation, low vibration and enhanced durability. When a qualified service personnel installs your washing machine, it should be installed on a level surface and checked regularly. An unlevel unit may move around, increasing the noise output. To help reduce the noise you can place anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine.

What are the benefits of an LG top loader?

The range of LG Top Load washing machines offer a number of innovative features that deliver quality results. The multiple wash motions available, enhances washing performance through the increased strength and speed of the Pulsator’s motion. Additionally, the LG TurboDrum improves the wash action of your preferred cycle through its rotations, delivering a brilliant wash.

Will I need to clean the machine often?

It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.

What can a smart washing machine do?

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions and automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or using the LG ThinQ app from compatible iOS and Android devices, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ app.

Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?

The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    14

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1023 x 730

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes (Wi-Fi)

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Stone Silver

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    14

PROGRAMS

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • Product Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Auto Clean Lint Filter

  • TurboClean 3D

    Yes

  • TurboClean

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Inlet

    Hot & Cold

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1410

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    750 x 1100 x 800

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1023 x 730

  • Product Weight (kg)

    70

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    4 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C01705 (Eco Cotton, Press Water Level for 3 sec., Hot Wash and Cold Wash) / Water Consumption per wash: 144L

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi)

  • Extra Rinse

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes (5 Levels)

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Yes (10 Levels)

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Yes (3 Levels)

  • Time Delay

    Yes (3-19 hours)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8801031552917

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes (Wi-Fi)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (3-18 hours)

  • Display Type

    Electronic Press Button

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

