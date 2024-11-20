We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Finish
White with Silver Trim
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Control
-
Control Location
Front Panel
-
Lid / Door Material
Tempered Glass
-
Soft Closing
Yes
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
8.5kg
-
Motor Type
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Maximum Spin Speed
700 RPM
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Logic Control
Yes
-
No Agitator
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Programs
Cotton Wash, Pre Wash + Cotton, Wool, Quick Wash, Duvet, Eco Cotton, Silent
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Soak
Yes
-
Soil Level
Yes (3)
-
Delay Start
Yes (3-18 Hours)
-
Water Temperature
Yes (3)
-
Water Level
Yes (10)
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit Width (mm)
635
-
Unit Depth (mm)
690
-
Unit Height (mm)
1020
-
Height with Lid Open (mm)
1390
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
690mm x 770mm x 1110mm
-
Unit Weight
51kg
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Smart Inverter Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Smart Inverter Motor (parts only).
COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8801031635481
-
WELS Water Rating
3 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
125L
-
Energy Consumption
590 kWh / 365 Uses
-
Energy Consumption (Cold)
150 kWh / 365 Uses
-
Energy Rating
2½ Star
-
WELS Wash Program
(Eco Cotton, Temp Warm, Water Level 4, Wash 25min, Rinse 2, Spin High)
