8.5kg Top Load Washer - Smart Inverter
*10 Year Smart Inverter Motor Warranty. Includes 2 years parts and labour + 8 years parts only warranty on the Smart Inverter Motor.
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
FAQs
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
What size washing machine do I need?
The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.
How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?
Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.
How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.
At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.
How can I help save energy during washing?
Improving the energy use during washing involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.
What are the benefits of a WashTower over a traditional Wash Dryer stack?
An LG WashTower is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel. Alternatively to a traditional wash dryer stack, the LG Wash tower provides a number of features tailored specifically for a stacked design, whilst maintaining the advanced functionality of an LG washing machine and dryer.
Do I have to reach the top of the WashTower to control it?
No, the WashTower™ has an easy reach control panel designed for user convenience. The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls. Additionally the WashTower™ functions and cycles can also be controlled remotely using the ThinQ® app.
How does AI DD benefit my laundry?
LG machines with AI DD® use smart technology to weight the load and assess the fabric softness of your laundry. The result - an automatic selection of the optimal washing motion by your machine for thorough cleaning and clothing care. LG Inverter Direct Drive Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts than a traditional belt and pulley system, helping to make for a long lasting appliance.
Do top load washing machines have AI DD?
Select top load models have AI DD®, which offer more wash motion options. These specific top load models have an AI Wash option that utilises intelligent care through automatically selecting the optimal motion based on the weight and fabric softness in each load.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
LG Direct Drive Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your washing machine, resulting in quiet operation, low vibration and enhanced durability. When a qualified service personnel installs your washing machine, it should be installed on a level surface and checked regularly. An unlevel unit may move around, increasing the noise output. To help reduce the noise you can place anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine.
What are the benefits of an LG top loader?
The range of LG Top Load washing machines offer a number of innovative features that deliver quality results. The multiple wash motions available, enhances washing performance through the increased strength and speed of the Pulsator’s motion. Additionally, the LG TurboDrum improves the wash action of your preferred cycle through its rotations, delivering a brilliant wash.
Will I need to clean the machine often?
It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.
What can a smart washing machine do?
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions and automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or using the LG ThinQ app from compatible iOS and Android devices, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ app.
Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?
The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.
Summary
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
8.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 690
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White with Black Trim
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
8.5
PROGRAMS
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Cotton Wash
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
FEATURES
-
Product Type
Top Load Washer
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Lint Filter
2x Mesh Filters
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
No
-
TurboClean
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1390
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1070 x 770
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 690
-
Product Weight (kg)
50.5
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
2.5 Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C01721 (Eco Cotton, Press Water Level for 3 seconds, Hot Wash and Cold Wash) / Water Consumption per wash: 125L
-
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
3 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Extra Rinse
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes (Auto Off Only)
-
Soak
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes (3)
-
Water Level
Yes (6 Levels)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Spin
Yes (3 Levels)
-
Temp.
Yes (6 Levels)
-
Time Delay
Yes (3-18 hours)
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098412273
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Digital Display
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.
