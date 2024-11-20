Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8.5kg Top Load Washer - Smart Inverter

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

8.5kg Top Load Washer - Smart Inverter

WTG8521

8.5kg Top Load Washer - Smart Inverter

(0)
Front view of 8.5kg Smart Top Load Washing Machine - WTG8521

Quality Washing with Smart Inverter Control

Inverter technology controls the speed & direction of the motor to provide a quality washing experience, with increased durability and stability with low vibration - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Motor.*

*10 Year Smart Inverter Motor Warranty. Includes 2 years parts and labour + 8 years parts only warranty on the Smart Inverter Motor.

TurboDrum®

The LG TurboDrum® mechanism is designed to rotate the drum in one direction while the pulsator directs water the opposite way. This improves the washing action, delivering a brilliant wash.

No Agitator

The beauty of this LG top loader is that it has no agitator. It's inverter control motor moves the water in the tub to replicate hand washing actions.

Pre-Wash for Stubborn Stains

Select the ‘Pre Wash Cotton' cycle and the machine provides extra soaking and agitating time in the wash to help remove stubborn stains.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

Minimise Detergent Residue

Multiple water outlets assist with mixing and dispensing during the wash cycle for a quality wash.

Stylish, Easy Access Design

The conveniently positioned front control panel makes for easy access and the wide lid lets you keep an eye on things during the wash.
Troubleshooting with <br>Smart Diagnosis®1

Troubleshooting with
Smart Diagnosis®

With a compatible smartphone & the LG ThinQ® app the washer can "talk for itself" to find a solution to help save time & money on unnecessary call outs.*

Summary

Print
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS (WXHXD MM)
632mm (W) x 1390mm (H) (lid open) x 690mm (D)
CAPACITY
8.5kg
Energy Rating
2½ Energy Star Rating
ThinQ
ThinQ (WiFi)

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    8.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1020 x 690

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White with Black Trim

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    8.5

PROGRAMS

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Cotton Wash

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Product Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    2x Mesh Filters

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • TurboClean

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Inlet

    Hot & Cold

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1390

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 1070 x 770

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1020 x 690

  • Product Weight (kg)

    50.5

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    2.5 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C01721 (Eco Cotton, Press Water Level for 3 seconds, Hot Wash and Cold Wash) / Water Consumption per wash: 125L

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    3 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Extra Rinse

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes (Auto Off Only)

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes (3)

  • Water Level

    Yes (6 Levels)

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes (3 Levels)

  • Temp.

    Yes (6 Levels)

  • Time Delay

    Yes (3-18 hours)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098412273

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Digital Display

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 