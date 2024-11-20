We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5kg Top Load Washer - Smart Inverter
*10 Year Smart Inverter Motor Warranty. Includes 2 years parts and labour + 8 years parts only warranty on the Smart Inverter Motor.
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
Summary
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
8.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 690
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White with Black Trim
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
8.5
PROGRAMS
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Cotton Wash
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
FEATURES
-
Product Type
Top Load Washer
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Lint Filter
2x Mesh Filters
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
No
-
TurboClean
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1390
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1070 x 770
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 690
-
Product Weight (kg)
50.5
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
2.5 Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C01721 (Eco Cotton, Press Water Level for 3 seconds, Hot Wash and Cold Wash) / Water Consumption per wash: 125L
-
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
3 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Extra Rinse
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes (Auto Off Only)
-
Soak
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes (3)
-
Water Level
Yes (6 Levels)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Spin
Yes (3 Levels)
-
Temp.
Yes (6 Levels)
-
Time Delay
Yes (3-18 hours)
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098412273
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Digital Display
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.