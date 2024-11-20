We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Top Load Washer - Smart Inverter
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 690
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Stainless Finish with Black Trim
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
9
PROGRAMS
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
FEATURES
-
Product Type
Top Load Washer
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Lint Filter
2x Mesh Filters
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1390
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 1150 x 770
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 690
-
Product Weight (kg)
50.5
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
4 Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C01841
-
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
3
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Extra Rinse
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes (4)
-
Water Level
Yes (10)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098684717
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
