16kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

  FREE DELIVERY and INSTALLATION available on eligible LG products. MyLG members can also enjoy FREE REMOVAL of old products on eligible purchases. *T&Cs apply.

16kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

WTX10-16G

16kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

  • front view of 16kg Top Load Washing Machine Black Steel - AI DD®, 6 Motion™ WTX10-16G
  • a front image of an open door
  • USP image for the ai dd
  • USP image for the TurboClean3D™
  • USP image for the EasyUnload™
  • USP image for the Easy control
  • interior shot featuring Top Loading Washing Machine
  • detail of the automatic dispenser
  • detail of the tub
  • detail of the dial and paneldrum detail of the safe door
  • drum detail of the side image
  • left side view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
  • LG 16kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®, WTX10-16G
  • left view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
  • right view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
Key Features

  • Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD®
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor
  • Hand-washing inspired movement with 6 Motion® Direct Drive
  • TurboClean3D™
  • Convenient, ergonomic reach with EasyUnload™
  • Quick and convenient LCD dial
More

Simply intelligent laundry

Simulation detecting fabric softness and weight with LG's AI technology

AI Wash

Detects weight and fabric softness

Rotating drum image showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning

TurboClean3D™

Fast 30min wash for 3kg loads.*

Woman putting clothes in and taking them out of the top load washing machine

EasyUnload™

Convenient, ergonomic reach

Screen in changing menu with washing machine dial

Easy Control

Quick and convenient LCD dial

AI Wash powered by AI DD®

AI to the core. Easy laundry.

Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, which detects weight and fabric softness.**

Washing machine panel shown in the video, selecting AI Wash to detect your laundry and automatically set the appropriate course.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

**AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.

6 Motion®

Hand-washing inspired movement

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine uses the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

agitating motion

Agitating motion

A normal washing motion

swing motion

Swing motion

A gentle swing designed to care for delicate fabrics

rotating motion

Rotating motion

Helps reduce tangles during cleaning

rubbing motion

Rubbing motion

Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

waveforce motion

WaveForce

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing

compressing motion

Compressing motion

A high speed spin motion

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

TurboClean3D™

A powerful yet gentle clean. 30 mins for 3kg loads.*

LG TurboClean3D™ technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through your laundry in less time.* 

A woman at the table looks at her wristwatch during a light meal. And an icon with 30 minutes written on it.

*Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal Cotton cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time and results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.

Image of PowerMotion's powerful water flow from top to bottom
Image of dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum
Image of JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing
Image of PowerMotion's powerful water flow from top to bottom
Image of dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum
Image of JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing

WaveForce®

Creates a powerful waterfall effect from top to bottom for deep washing

TurboDrum®

Opposite drum and pulsator direction generates dynamic waves from side to side for thorough washing

JetSpray

Powerful water jet spray for quick and efficient rinsing

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. 

ezDispense® Auto-dosing Detergent Dispenser

Fill once. Wash loads. And loads. And loads…

ezDispense® detects the weight of each load, and releases a preset dose to suit, saving you the time and hassle of manually filling the detergent and softener dispensers every load.

The video shows the automatic dispenser position and the dispenser door opening and closing.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

**ezDispense® available on selected cycles with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode.

EasyUnload™

Easy ergonomic reach

An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.

Video explaining the structure of the washer, which is angled downwards to make it easy to put in and take out laundry

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Cycle & option optimisation

Cycles to suit laundry habits

Cycle optimisation automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options, based on at least 10 cycles.

 

You can also conveniently personalise your washing and drying preferences with the Cycle List Edit option.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Video of an enlarged and steamed fabric detail

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam

Use the 'Allergy Care™' cycle to help reduce exposure to common household allergens.**

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

**Tested by Intertek using a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Image of water surrounding a clean tub

Simple tub cleaning

Easy maintenance cycle that cleans and dries the tub, door and gaskets with the press of a button.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

Wide lint filter

Easy filter maintenance

Wide lint filter helps to capture dust and debris. The filter can be easily accessed and cleaned to help prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

Image showing the LG inverter motor together with people reading, sleeping, or working, showing that it is quiet.

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

LG ThinQ® App

Smart control, smart life

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

A sleek and modern design

A sleek and modern design

Intuitive digital dial control

Intuitive digital dial control

Soft Closing Door

Soft closing door

Wide lint filter in tub

Wide lint filter

Stainless Steel Tub

Stainless Steel Tub

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

FAQ

Q.

Where and how should the product be installed?

A.

The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.

If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)

Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.

A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.

Q.

How can I select a cycle?

A.

Navigate and select cycles by turning the LCD dial in the center of the control panel.

1. Press the Power button to turn on the washing machine.

2. Turn the dial to select a cycle (Default cycle: Normal)

3. After selecting a cycle, set the desired options (temperature, spin, soll level, etc.)

4. After selecting a cycle, press the Start button to start the laundry.

Q.

How can I help keep my washing machine in good condition?

A.

Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.

Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

Q.

How does AI DD® benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s AI DD® machines use smart technology to detect the weight and fabric softness of your load The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine helps to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.

Q.

What is the TurboClean3D™ function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboClean3D™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes for a 3kg load. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG Automatic Dispenser allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds the right amount of detergent every time. It reduces the risk of over-dosing, and helps saves you time. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep top loader washing machines in good operating condition. Detergent and softener compartments can be combined.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively reduces exposure to allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.*

 

*Tested by Intertek usgin a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Q.

How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?

A.

If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells mouldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.

It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before each wash to help the machine capture dust and lint and prevent dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

How do I register my product on LG ThinQ®?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

WTX10-16G

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    16

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    686x1092x721

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence Graphite

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    16

PROGRAMS

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Cotton

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Deep Wash

    Yes

  • Eco Cotton

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    LCD

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Product Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water Inlet

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboClean 3D

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1448

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    750 x 1120 x 801

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    686x1092x721

  • Product Weight (kg)

    59.0

  • Box Weight (kg)

    65.0

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    5 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C02397 (Eco Cotton, Change Detergent Amount and Softener Amount to off, Press Water over 3s, Temp. Warm)

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temperature

    No

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboClean

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096367179

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

What people are saying

