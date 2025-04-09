We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
16kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
16kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
Simply intelligent laundry
AI Wash
Detects weight and fabric softness
TurboClean3D™
Fast 30min wash for 3kg loads.*
EasyUnload™
Convenient, ergonomic reach
Easy Control
Quick and convenient LCD dial
AI to the core. Easy laundry.
Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, which detects weight and fabric softness.**
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
**AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
Hand-washing inspired movement
LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine uses the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
A powerful yet gentle clean. 30 mins for 3kg loads.*
LG TurboClean3D™ technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through your laundry in less time.*
*Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal Cotton cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time and results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
Fill once. Wash loads. And loads. And loads…
ezDispense® detects the weight of each load, and releases a preset dose to suit, saving you the time and hassle of manually filling the detergent and softener dispensers every load.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
**ezDispense® available on selected cycles with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode.
Easy ergonomic reach
An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Cycle & option optimisation
Cycles to suit laundry habits
Cycle optimisation automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options, based on at least 10 cycles.
You can also conveniently personalise your washing and drying preferences with the Cycle List Edit option.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
**Tested by Intertek using a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
Wide lint filter
Easy filter maintenance
Wide lint filter helps to capture dust and debris. The filter can be easily accessed and cleaned to help prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts
The LG Direct Drive Motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*
*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
Smart control, smart life
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
FAQ
Where and how should the product be installed?
The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.
If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)
Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.
A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.
How can I select a cycle?
Navigate and select cycles by turning the LCD dial in the center of the control panel.
1. Press the Power button to turn on the washing machine.
2. Turn the dial to select a cycle (Default cycle: Normal)
3. After selecting a cycle, set the desired options (temperature, spin, soll level, etc.)
4. After selecting a cycle, press the Start button to start the laundry.
How can I help keep my washing machine in good condition?
Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.
Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.
How does AI DD® benefit my laundry?
LG’s AI DD® machines use smart technology to detect the weight and fabric softness of your load The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine helps to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.
What is the TurboClean3D™ function?
LG’s swift, TurboClean3D™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes for a 3kg load. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
The LG Automatic Dispenser allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds the right amount of detergent every time. It reduces the risk of over-dosing, and helps saves you time. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep top loader washing machines in good operating condition. Detergent and softener compartments can be combined.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
LG’s Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively reduces exposure to allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.*
*Tested by Intertek usgin a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.
How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?
If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells mouldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.
It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before each wash to help the machine capture dust and lint and prevent dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
How do I register my product on LG ThinQ®?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
16
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
686x1092x721
-
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Essence Graphite
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
16
PROGRAMS
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Cotton
No
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Smart Rinse
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
No
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Deep Wash
Yes
-
Eco Cotton
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
LCD
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Product Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboClean 3D
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1448
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
750 x 1120 x 801
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
686x1092x721
-
Product Weight (kg)
59.0
-
Box Weight (kg)
65.0
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
5 Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C02397 (Eco Cotton, Change Detergent Amount and Softener Amount to off, Press Water over 3s, Temp. Warm)
-
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
4 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temperature
No
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboClean
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096367179
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.
What people are saying
Where to buy
-
-
