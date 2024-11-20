We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg/6kg Series 9 Front Load Washer Dryer Combo with Steam+
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish
White
-
Safety Lock
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Trim Color
Chrome
-
Status
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifters
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
-
ezDispense
-
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Product type
Washer Dryer Combo
-
WELS Water Rating
4½ Star
-
WELS Reg. number
C01843
ENERGY
-
Washer Energy Consumption
Wash: 5 Star Dry: 4 Star
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
-
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
EAN CODE
8806098640263
-
Duvet
-
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Intensive
-
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Quick 14 (2kg), TurboClean 39 (5kg)
-
Quiet Wash
-
-
Quick 14
-
-
Sportswear
-
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboClean 39
-
-
TurboClean 59
-
-
Hand Wool
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
-
Variable Dispense Level
-
-
Dispenser Clean
-
-
Drum Light
-
-
Pre Wash
-
-
Rinse Option
Yes (Rinse+)
-
Default Dosing Level Adjustment
-
-
Maximum Spin Speed
1400RPM
-
Steam
Yes
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Turbo Clean
Yes
What people are saying
