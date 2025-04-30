*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

**ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 31 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 45ml (for 5-9kg load with normal soiling) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode.

***LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.

****Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Dog Allergen, Pollen and Cat Allergen The results may be different depending on the environment.