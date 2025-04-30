We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
19/10kg AI WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Navy Blue
19/10kg AI WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Navy Blue
Key Features
- AI All-In-One Stackable Washer Dryer Solution
- Large Capacity 19kg Washer and 10kg Dryer
- 10 Star Energy Rated Heat Pump Dryer
- TurboClean 360 – Rapid Wash Cycle (Washer only)
- Fill once, wash up to 31 medium loads with ezDispense® auto-dosing
- 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Australia's Largest Capacity Washing Machine.*
BIG Family Ready
Tackles large loads as well as bulky items head-on.
AusLargest
*Australia's largest capacity washing machine registered at calculator.energyrating.gov.au as at 17/02/2025.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Re-think laundry
Space-smart
A simple way to make use of your space
Centre control
Accessible LCD touch panel and convenient controls
AI Wash & AI Dry
Intelligent fabric care
Durable & quiet motor
Backed with a 10 Year Parts Warrranty*
*The product images are a visual simulation and differ from the actual product.
Stacked Design
Redefine your space with the LG WashTower™
Enjoy the sleek, stacked space-efficient design of our LG WashTower™.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
Easy reach, easy control
An intuitive, all-in-one centre control panel.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD®
AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
Tailored wash motions for cycle
LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to give you an outstanding wash.
Automatic dispenser
Clean up to 31 loads with one easy fill
The washer automatically dispenses enough detergent and softener for up to 31 medium loads** with refill alerts sent to your smartphone***
TurboClean360®
Powerful jets from multiple angles
Our five powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles, for a quick, thorough clean.
Steam
Deep clean with the power of steam
Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that exposure to allergens have been reduced with LG Steam.****
*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
**ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 31 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 45ml (for 5-9kg load with normal soiling) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode.
***LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.
****Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Dog Allergen, Pollen and Cat Allergen The results may be different depending on the environment.
AI Heat Pump Dryer
AI Dry helps optimise drying by adjusting the drying time during the cycle based on the humidity and temperature of the dryer, which can help save energy and time for efficient results*
*Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may be different depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels.
Help care for your fabrics
The LG Inverter Direct Drive™ gives your favorite garments the treatment they deserve.
*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Dual lint filter
Keep lint in it's place
A dual lint filter helps capture lint during drying.
Auto cleaning condenser®
Condenser with convenient cleaning
The condenser washes itself automatically**, giving you more time for other tasks.
*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
**The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.The frequency of 'auto cleaning condenser' cycle may vary depending on load size and the initial moisture content of the laundry.
***2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).
Convenience
Prepare to dry
Quickly get little loads ready for big moments.
For those times when you need a favourite garment clean and dry stat. Our Quick Wash Cycle + Quick Dry Cycle with 'Prepare to Dry' team up to beat the clock.
*The product images are digitally rendered and may differ from actual product.
** Tested by Intertek, with three different load conditions: one women sportswear; three t-shirts and two pairs of pyjamas. Tested with Quick Wash cycle on washer and Quick Dry Cycle on dryer with Prepare to Dry option. The results may vary depending on the load and the environment.
Smart pairing
Working as a team to get laundry clean
Smart pairing uses information fom the connected washer to automatically set an intelligent drying cycle**
*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
**Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
Cycle & option optimisation
Cycles to suit laundry habits
Cycle Optimisation automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options, based on at least 10 cycles.
You can also conveniently personalise your washing and drying preferences with the Cycle List Edit option.
Smart control, smart life
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.**
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.**
Hands-free with voice assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.***
*The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ app.
**LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Installation
Scenario: Tap location to the side of the appliance
Scenario: Tap location to the rear of the appliance
*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
AI Core-Tech enables intelligent control of key components, ensuring delicate performance, and delivering personalised solutions tailored to each customer's needs.
FAQs
How many plugs does the LG WashTower have?
The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer.
If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?
The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer may still work, and vice versa, however this may depend on this issue.
Is this a stacked model?
The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. As the unit is a single, vertical design it resembles a stacked format, however no stacking kit is required as it is one single unit.
Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?
No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.
Is this machine a vent or ventless type?
This unit is a ventless type, so you can install it in a variety of places.
What is “Smart Pairing”?
Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the appropriate drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.
How does machine-learning AI DD® benefit my laundry?
LG's machine-learning AI DD® machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric softness of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine can help reduce the hassle with selecting a cycle and keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a long-lasting, energy-efficient appliance*.
*Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may be different depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels.
***2 years parts and labour warranty + 8 years warranty on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).
What is the steam function in LG Wash Tower?
LG’s proprietary Steam technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.*
(washer only)
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Dog Allergen, Pollen and Cat Allergen The results may be different depending on the environment.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washer to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds the right amount of detergent. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and can help to prolong the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines in good operating condition.
What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?
Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.
Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.
1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.
2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.
3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.
Which clothes should not go in the dryer?
Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.
Do not dry the following items:
- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets
- Heat-sensitive clothing
How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?
The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.
1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.
2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
19
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700x1890x830
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Body Color (Dryer)
Navy
-
Body Color (Washer)
Navy
-
Body Type
Single Body
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
19
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Product Type
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
No
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
Auto
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Full Touch LCD+Buttons & LCD+LED Display
-
Figure Indicator
LCD
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
Yes
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Product Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
AI Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
Empty Water Indicator
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
Yes
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
754x1997x848
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700x1890x830
-
Product Weight (kg)
160.0
-
Box Weight (kg)
172.0
-
Product Depth with Doors Closed (D' mm)
830
-
Product Depth with Doors Open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1410
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
4.5 Star
-
Energy Rating (Dry)
10 Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C02353 (Normal Wash, Intensive, 3 Rinses, Extra High, 40C, Turbo Clean On)
-
WELS Water Consumption (Wash) (L)
195
-
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
4 Star
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096246931
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Delicates
No
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Drain+Spin
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
No
-
Quick Cycle
Yes
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
AI Dry
Yes
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
Yes
-
Delicates
No
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
No
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Refresh
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Cloud Cycle
No
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Drain Hose Kit (for dryer)
Yes
-
Rack Assembly (for dryer)
No
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.
What people are saying
Where to buy
