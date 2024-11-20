Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG TONE Free FN4 Wireless Earbuds

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG TONE Free FN4 Wireless Earbuds
HBS-FN4

HBS-FN4

LG TONE Free FN4 Wireless Earbuds

(0)
A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it

LG TONE

Premium Sound

Clear and Spatial Sound

With sound designed by Meridian, TONE Free FN4 delivers clear and spatial audio. No matter where you are, become completely immersed in whatever you listen to and forget you are wearing earbuds.

Clear and Spatial Sound

Master Quality Authenticated

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with high sound quality.
Digital Signal Processing

Digital Signal Processing

Meridian are the masters of Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and pioneered the concept of the digital active loudspeaker with integrated amplification. DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.
Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian have been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless packing technology was developed by Meridian and licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.
Sound with a Realistic Sense of Space5
Headphone Spatial Processing​

Sound with a Realistic Sense of Space

Meridian's Headphone Spatial Processing  (HSP) overcomes the challenges of headphone listening such as their compact size and lack of 'crosstalk' between the left and right channels. HSP not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, but it also delivers vocals with pristine clarity. 
Noise Reduction
Call Clarity

With Passive Noise Cancellation 

LG TONE Free FN4 features built-in, high performance dual microphones for improved call clarity. Echo Cancellation and Passive Noise Cancellation detects and minimises unwanted noise.
Just the Right Amount of Power
Battery Life

Just the Right Amount of Power

Enjoy a total of up to 18 hours of battery life. Up to 6 hours of playtime in the earbuds and up to 12 hours with the charging case.*

*Playtime is based on tests using full charge ear buds (at 50% volume) and charging case, and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
Colour may vary by country.

Power Up in 5 Minutes
Fast Charging

Power Up in 5 Minutes

No time? No problem. Just 5 minutes of charging will give you up to 60 minutes of playtime.*

*Playtime is based on internal tests using full charge ear buds (at 50% volume) and charging case, and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

Sleek and Minimal Design

Refreshingly in Style

The minimal and stylish design of the earbuds accompanies any look from casual to business. Flexible fit also means you barely notice the earbuds in your ears. TONE free FN4 is perfect for those who want to focus on what they're listening to and look sleek while they're doing so.

Refreshingly in Style

Product colour may vary by country.

IPX4 Rated for Sweat and Rain
Splashproof

IPX4 Rated

Don't sweat it: Splashproof has your earbuds protected when walking in the rain. TONE Free earbuds are IPX4-rated, meaning that they are splashproof, so you can keep listening - rain or shine.
Enjoy MERIDIAN Sound to the Fullest5
6mm Driver Unit

Enjoy MERIDIAN Sound to the Fullest

A 6mm custom-built driver unit optimises how you experience Meridian sound. This powerful yet compact unit promotes vocal clarity and intensifies rich bass.
Passive Noise Cancellation5

Passive Noise Cancellation

The close in-ear fit provides a remarkable seal that helps to block out surrounding noise, even when you're in a busy café, noisy workspace, or crowded bus.
Hear Your Surroundings ​for Extra Safety​
Ambient Sound Mode

Hear Your Surroundings

A press on your earbuds lets you be aware of your surroundings. This mode is useful when you need to have a quick conversation, pick up an announcement on public transportation, or cross a street.
Automatic Pairing and Pause
Automatic Ear Detection

Automatic Pairing and Pause

LG TONE Free FN4 earbuds sense when they're in your ears then immediately pair with your phone, and automatically pause music when you take them out.
Perfect Pair with your LG TV

Perfect Pair with your LG TV

LG TONE Free FN4 Earbuds are perfect for easy listening in your home. Using the LG TONE Free app and Bluetooth connectivity you can control the volume, change channels and mute your compatible LG TV*.

*Compatible Models (webOS 3.0 (OLED), webOS 3.5, webOS 4.0, webOS 4.5, webOS 5.0. LG TONE Free app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and iOS (11.0 and up).

Customisable EQ Settings
TONE Free App

Customisable EQ Settings

With an easy-to-use app, you can add new levels of enjoyment to your music with four Meridian EQ presets and two customisable EQ modes. Boost or diminish specific frequencies to personalise all music just how you like it.
Find My Earbuds
TONE Free App

Find My Earbuds

You can locate your missing earbuds that will beep sound when you press play in the Find My Earbuds function.
Balanced for a Better Fit
Flexible Design

Balanced for a Better Fit

LG TONE Free FN4 earbuds are designed to fit comfortably in your ears with head-centred weight distribution that helps them stay snug and secure. The flexible, medical-grade silicone ear gels conform to your ear shape so that you can enjoy music longer without feeling your earbuds.
Compact Cradle

Fits Right in Your Palm

Minimal in design, TONE Free FN4 cradle is compact enough to fit in your palm.

Fits Right in Your Palm

Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Colour

    Stylish Black

SOUND

  • Earbud Style

    Canal

  • Driver Type

    6mm single driver

  • Ambient Listening Mode

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Analogue MEMS

  • Number of Ambient Microphones

    2

  • Audio DAC

    Yes

EQUALISER

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ

    Yes (Immersive, Natural, Bass, Treble)

  • User EQ

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Ear Bud Battery Type

    Rechargable Lithium-Ion

  • Ear Bud Battery Capacity

    55mAh (each)

  • Ear Bud Playtime1

    Up to 6 hours

  • Charging Case Battery Type1

    Rechargable Lithium-Ion

  • Charging Case Capacity1

    390mAh

  • Charging Case Additional Run-Time1

    Up to 12 hours

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Bluetooth Music Streaming

    Yes (Bluetooth 5.0)

  • Smartphone App2

    LG TONE Free

  • Virtual Assistant (Siri, Google Assistant)3

    Compatible via BT with phone

  • Splashproof4

    IPX4

  • Find My Earbuds5

    Yes (via TONE Free app)

  • Touch Controls

    Yes (Play/Pause, Volume, Skip Track, Ambient Listening)

  • Fast Charging

    Yes (5 mins for up to 60 mins play time1)

  • Battery Life Indicator LED

    Yes (on Charging case)

  • Passive Noise Cancellation

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Charging Case6

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • User Manual

    Yes

  • Charging Cable (USB Type-C)

    Yes

  • Ear Gels

    Yes (Small, Medium, Large)

DIMENSIONS

  • Ear Buds (WxHxD)

    16mm x 33mm x 25mm

  • Charging Case (WxHxD)

    55mm x 28mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    90mm x 90mm x 57mm

  • Net Weight (Ear Buds)

    5.4g

  • Net Weight (Charging Case)

    39g

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    180g

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

EAN

  • EAN

    8806091103239

FURTHER INFORMATION

  • Further Information

    1 Playtime is based on internal tests using full charge ear buds (at 50% volume) and charging case, and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
    2 LG TONE Free app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and iOS (11.0 and up).
    3 Google Assistant™ functionality require an internet connection. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Siri is a trademark of Apple Inc.

  • Further Information (cont.)

    4 Product not tested for water immersion.
    5 Use the LG TONE Free app, limited search to Bluetooth Low Energy connection range.
    6 Charging Adaptor sold separately. 5V 1A (or higher) AC adaptor recommended. Disclaimer: All product specifications are correct at time of printing. Specifications may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to check with your retailer before purchase.

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

