Vista lateral frontal de uma série de unidades LG Multi V i, metade direita coberta por dutos de ventilação xadrez, alinhadas no telhado do edifício.

Solução LG VRF

O MULTI V é o sistema VRF, que minimiza perdas de eficiência e oferece benefícios de energia sustentável. Oferecendo conforto excepcional, eficiência de energia e confiabilidade, estas soluções proporcionam ótimo custo-benefício e facilidade de instalação. Assim, estão entre os mais versáteis e potentes sistemas de ar condicionado.

Download de Catálogo, Folheto e Documentação

Lista de títulos e tamanhos
Tipo de recurso Título Tamanho
Spec Sheet
 202409_PDB Multi V S CO_220V.pdf
extensão : 41,249K
Spec Sheet
 202401_PDB_Multi V 5 PRO II_380V.pdf
extensão : 80,852K
Spec Sheet
 202405_PDB_Multi V 5 PRO II_220V.pdf
extensão : 67,378K
Spec Sheet
 202409_PDB_Standard AHU_460V.pdf
extensão : 3,032K
Spec Sheet
 202405_PDB_Standard AHU_380V.pdf
extensão : 3,032K
Spec Sheet
 202405_PDB_Standard AHU_220V.pdf
extensão : 3,044K
PDB
 202407_Kit de Comunicação_AHU_PDB.pdf
extensão : 10,974K
Catalog
 202409_Folheto Comercial Multi V S.pdf
extensão : 3,608K
PDB
 202403_PDB_Hydro Kit.pdf
extensão : 8,932K
Spec Sheet
 Multi V 5 Trouble Shooting Guide.pdf
extensão : 109,703K
PDB
 202401_PDB_Multi V Water 5_220V.pdf
extensão : 6,568K
PDB
 202312_PDB_Multi V S Compacto.pdf
extensão : 28,584K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalacao Cassete.pdf
extensão : 8,316K
PDB
 202311_PDB_Evaporadoras_MultiV_GHP.pdf
extensão : 156,393K
Certificate
 Termo de garantia CHILLER INVERTER SCROLL.pdf
extensão : 621K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação Teto.pdf
extensão : 78,658K
PDB
 202310_PDB_Multi V Water 5_380V.pdf
extensão : 16,437K
Catalog
 202310_Catalogo Comercial HVAC LG.pdf
extensão : 24,000K
Leaflet
 202309_Folheto Evaporadoras Premium.pdf
extensão : 23,945K
Leaflet
 202207_Folheto Evaporadoras_MulitV_GHP.pdf
extensão : 10,321K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação MV 5 PRO.pdf
extensão : 24,395K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação Duto.pdf
extensão : 3,631K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação CST 1-via.pdf
extensão : 2,944K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação HW.pdf
extensão : 9,067K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação MV 5 HP.pdf
extensão : 19,655K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação Multi V S.pdf
extensão : 14,598K
Leaflet
 201808_Folheto MV5.pdf
extensão : 9,967K
PDB
 202305_PDB_Multi V S_220V.pdf
extensão : 18,019K
Catalog
 202103_PDB_MVS_380V.pdf
extensão : 36,642K
Catalog
 202206_PDB_MultiV5_Super_220V.pdf
extensão : 93,603K
Catalog
 202206_PDB_MultiV5_Standard_380V.pdf
extensão : 79,128K
Catalog
 202206_PDB_MultiV5_Standard_220V.pdf
extensão : 77,863K
Spec Sheet
 202201_PDB_MultiV_S_Compacto.pdf
extensão : 28,447K
Leaflet
 210503_Sites de Referencia.pdf
extensão : 56,708K
Leaflet
 210407_Folheto_Evaporadoras Premium.pdf
extensão : 5,885K
Catalog
 202206_Manual Modulo Wi-fi.pdf
extensão : 1,422K
Spec Sheet
 202205_Manual de Instalacao_AMNW12GTUC0.pdf
extensão : 1,913K
Catalog
 202109_PDB_MultiV5_Super_380V.pdf
extensão : 20,823K
Catalog
 202104_CatálogoTecnico_MultiV_Water_220V.pdf
extensão : 46,618K
Catalog
 202104_CatálogoTecnico_MultiV_Water_380V.pdf
extensão : 63,126K

Para manuais ou materiais relacionados ao suporte de engenharia, por favor, vá para o download de recursos

