LG Dishwasher Top Cutlery Rack

AHB73129403
Key Features

  • LG Dishwashers Genuine Rack

Mounting Location

The Top Cutlery Rack is the rack located at the very top of the dishwasher.

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Replace

This is a video on how to replace the Dishwasher Top Cutlery Rack
STEP 1

Always remove the cutlery from the rack before removing the rack.

Pull the rack out to the end of the rails. Then, lift the front of the rack so that the rollers clear the stop on the end of the rail. 

STEP 2

The rack can now be slid forward and removed from the rails.

STEP 3

Mount them in the reverse order of the removal process.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

AHB73129403

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    489 x 68 x 460

  • Product Weight (g)

    1070

GENERAL

  • Category

    Top Cutlery Rack

  • Part Number

    AHB73129403

