Range Oven Air Fry Tray

How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
For best results, use the provided air fry tray.
- The air fry tray can be cleaned in a dishwasher.
① Air Fry Tray
② Heavy Duty Rack
- If you don't have the air fry tray, place food on a wire rack inside a foil-lined broiler pan.
Tips for Air Fry
- For best results, cook food on a single rack placed in the positions suggested in the chart in this manual.
- Spread the food out evenly in a single layer.
- Use either the provided air fry tray or a dark baking tray with no sides or short sides that does not cover the entire rack.
This allows for better air circulation.
- If desired, spray the baking tray or air fry tray with a pan spray.
Use an oil that can be heated to a high temperature before smoking, such as avocado, grapeseed, peanut or sunflower oil.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Remove the oven racks before operating the Self Clean cycle (on some models) and EasyClean.
1. Clean with a mild, abrasive cleaner.
- Food spilled into the tracks could cause the racks to become stuck.
2. Rinse with clean water and dry.
- If the racks are cleaned using the self clean cycle (not recommended), the color will turn slightly blue and the finish will become dull.
After the self clean cycle is complete, and the oven has cooled, rub the sides of the racks with wax paper or a cloth containing a small amount of vegetable oil.
This will make the racks glide more easily into the rack tracks.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AHT75334402
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
440 x 40 x 395
-
Net Weight (g)
510
