Range Oven Air Fry Tray

- For best results, cook food on a single rack placed in the positions suggested in the chart in this manual.

- Spread the food out evenly in a single layer.

- Use either the provided air fry tray or a dark baking tray with no sides or short sides that does not cover the entire rack.

This allows for better air circulation.

- If desired, spray the baking tray or air fry tray with a pan spray.

Use an oil that can be heated to a high temperature before smoking, such as avocado, grapeseed, peanut or sunflower oil.