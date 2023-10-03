About Cookies on This Site

Finally, a stylish & affordable smartphone that packs a punch.

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG-E617G

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

Dimension (L x W x D)

118.3 x 66.5 x 9.88 mm

Weight

123g (with battery)

Display

4.0” TFT LCD (Capacitive Touch)

Resolution

HVGA (320X480)

FREQUENCY

GSM (2G): 850/900/1800/1900MHz UMTS (3G): 850/ 1900 - HSDPA 7.2

Battery

1500 mAh Talk Time: up to 480 minutes (up to 8 hours) *dependent on usage Standby Time: up to 408 hours (up to 17 days) * dependent on usage

OS

Android™ 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Chipset

MSM7225A (Cortex A5) 800MHz

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi®

802.11 b/g/n

Browser

Android Webkit Browser

PC Sync

Yes

USB

2.0 HS

A-GPS

Yes

Bluetooth®

V3.0

NFC

Yes

MESSAGING

Threaded SMS

Yes

MMS

Yes

E Mail

SMTP, POP3, IMAP4, EAS

CARRIER

Sasktel Mobility

Yes

Virgin Mobile

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Camera

5MP with Auto Focus & LED Flash

Audio

MP3 / AAC(e) / WAV / WMA/AAC+ / MIDI / AMR

Video

H.263 / H.264 / MP4 / DivX

What people are saying