We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Finally, a stylish & affordable smartphone that packs a punch.
All Spec
-
Type
-
Bar
-
FORM FACTOR
-
Full Touch Screen
-
Dimension (L x W x D)
-
118.3 x 66.5 x 9.88 mm
-
Weight
-
123g (with battery)
-
Display
-
4.0” TFT LCD (Capacitive Touch)
-
Resolution
-
HVGA (320X480)
-
FREQUENCY
-
GSM (2G): 850/900/1800/1900MHz UMTS (3G): 850/ 1900 - HSDPA 7.2
-
Battery
-
1500 mAh Talk Time: up to 480 minutes (up to 8 hours) *dependent on usage Standby Time: up to 408 hours (up to 17 days) * dependent on usage
-
OS
-
Android™ 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich
-
Chipset
-
MSM7225A (Cortex A5) 800MHz
-
Wi-Fi®
-
802.11 b/g/n
-
Browser
-
Android Webkit Browser
-
PC Sync
-
Yes
-
USB
-
2.0 HS
-
A-GPS
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth®
-
V3.0
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Threaded SMS
-
Yes
-
MMS
-
Yes
-
E Mail
-
SMTP, POP3, IMAP4, EAS
-
Sasktel Mobility
-
Yes
-
Virgin Mobile
-
Yes
-
Camera
-
5MP with Auto Focus & LED Flash
-
Audio
-
MP3 / AAC(e) / WAV / WMA/AAC+ / MIDI / AMR
-
Video
-
H.263 / H.264 / MP4 / DivX
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)