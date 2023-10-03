About Cookies on This Site

Optimus LTE | The ultimate super smartphone with 4.5 inch true HD IPS display (Carrier: Telus)

P935

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

Display

4.5” true HD IPS display

Resolution

1280 x 720; 329 PPI (pixels per inch)

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

133.9 x 67.9 x 10.48

Weight

135 g

Talk Time (hrs)

180 minutes

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

252 hours

OS

Android™ 2.3 (Gingerbread)

PET NAME

Optimus LTE

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

Brightness

500 Nits

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

802.11 b/g/n

Browser

Android Webkit Browser

USB

2.0

Bluetooth

V3.0 A-GPS

MESSAGING

Threaded SMS

Yes

E Mail

Yes (IMAP4/SMTP/POP3)

Instant Messaging

Yes (Google Talk)

CARRIER

Telus Mobility

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

8MP Auto Focus with LED Flash; 1.3MP Fixed Focus (front)

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Video Recording

1080p Full HD Video Capture (back)

