LG STUDIO- 30" Gas Cooktop

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG STUDIO- 30” Gas Cooktop

LSCG307ST

LG STUDIO- 30” Gas Cooktop

LSCG307ST
Print

All Spec

TYPE

Studio

Yes

GENERAL FEATURES

Width

30"

Installation Type

Built In

Color Availability

STS

Cooktop

Front Knob Control

Layout

Intuitive split

Griddle Plate

Yes

Lighting

Red LED Backlit Metal Knobs

OVEN

Material

Stainless Steel

Top Plate

STS 304 #4 Hair lined

No. of Burners

5

Burner type

Sealed

Fuel Type

LNG / LPG

Grates

Continuous , Dishwasher Safe

No. of Grates

3

Valves

Push & Turn

-Knobs/Material

Silver plating, Hair lined

-Right Front

12,000 / 9,500

-Left Front

9,100 / 9,100

-Left Rear

9,100 / 9,100

-Center

19,000 / 15,000

-Right Rear

5,000 / 5,000

Simmer BTU/h (LNG & LPG)

2,200

-Left Front

1,600

-Left Rear

1,600

-Center

900

-Right Rear

1,300

DIMENSIONS

Width

30"

Height

4 1/8"

Depth

21 11/16"

Width Cutout

28 1/2"

Depth Cutout

19 11/16"

Height Package

10 1/2"

Depth Package

25 63/64"

Width Package

34 9/16"

Minimum Spacing to Back Wall

2 3/4"

Minimum Spacing to Left Wall

11"

Minimum Spacing to Right Wall

11"

Minimum Front Countertop Clearance

1 5/8"

Net Weight (lbs)

44.53lbs

Gross Weight (lbs)

53.57lbs

POWER

Rating

120V 60 Hz / 0.3A

Electric Supply

120V/ 60Hz AC

ACCESSORIES

Griddle Plate

1

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

2 Years Parts and Labor

UPC

LSCG307ST

048232 333220

