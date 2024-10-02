Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG STUDIO Essence White 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG STUDIO Essence White 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood

LSHD3080N

LG STUDIO Essence White 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood

Front view

Essence White

A Look as Bold as You Are

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

Powerful 600 CFM Blower

Check Under this Hood. When your meal leaves an equally impressive scent trail, the LG STUDIO hood vent offers superior ventilation to quickly neutralize smoke, grease and cooking odours. The professional-grade blower adjusts from 200 to 600 CFM for greater ventilation as well as moisture and odor removal when you need it most. Powerful, yes, but with quiet performance that won’t disrupt your dinner conversations.

5" Low-Profile Body

Low Profile. Big on Design. The streamlined styling of the sleek chimney-style hood vent offers plenty of design appeal for 30” and 36” spaces without distracting from your overall kitchen aesthetic. Cooks can delight in the low-profile appearance while enjoying the high-tech power behind the hood.

5 Speed IR Touch Controls

Seamless Design for Effortless Control. The built-in touch pads give you complete control over 5 fan speeds, delay-off function, and auto reminders. This LG STUDIO hood vent also illuminates your cooktop with brilliant dual-level LED lighting, so you’ll always have perfect lighting for cooking, entertaining or relaxing at home.

ThinQ® Smart Technology

Stay Connected

With  theThinQ® app,  you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and time remaining.You can even use voice commands since it works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SideChef and Innit.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174072479

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG STUDIO

  • Blower CFM(min-max)

    200-600

  • Blower Sones(min-max)

    1-6

  • Blower Speed Levels

    5

  • Hood Type

    Chimney

  • Installation Type

    Wall-Mount

  • Outcase Color

    Essence White

  • Variable 290 CFM (min-max)

    200-290

  • Variable 290 Sones (min-max)

    1-3

  • Variable 390 CFM (min-max)

    200-390

  • Variable 390 Sones (min-max)

    1-4

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    IR Touch

  • Wi-Fi Control CFM

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Control Lights

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Power On/Off

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    34 1/4 x 27 3/8 x 26 5/8

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 15/16 x 26 15/16 ~ 48 1/2 x 22 1/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    38.6

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    53

HOOD FEATURES

  • Auto Delay-Off

    Yes

  • Blower CFM(min-max)

    200-600

  • Blower Sones(min-max)

    1-6

  • Blower Speed Levels

    5

  • Distance Over Cooking Surface (inch)

    26-34

  • Dual-Level Lighting

    Yes

  • Filter Type

    Decorative Mesh (2) Dishwasher-Safe

  • Hood Type

    Chimney

  • Installation Type

    Wall-Mount

  • Lighting Power (W)

    9

  • Lighting Type

    LED

  • Outcase Color

    White

  • RoHS Compliant

    Yes

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

  • Vertical Internal Blower

    6" Round

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 120V (A)

    4.0

  • Circuit Breaker Size(Amp)

    15

  • Watt Rating at 120V (W)

    480

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

