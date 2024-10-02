We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO Essence White 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood
Powerful 600 CFM Blower
Check Under this Hood. When your meal leaves an equally impressive scent trail, the LG STUDIO hood vent offers superior ventilation to quickly neutralize smoke, grease and cooking odours. The professional-grade blower adjusts from 200 to 600 CFM for greater ventilation as well as moisture and odor removal when you need it most. Powerful, yes, but with quiet performance that won’t disrupt your dinner conversations.
5" Low-Profile Body
Low Profile. Big on Design. The streamlined styling of the sleek chimney-style hood vent offers plenty of design appeal for 30” and 36” spaces without distracting from your overall kitchen aesthetic. Cooks can delight in the low-profile appearance while enjoying the high-tech power behind the hood.
5 Speed IR Touch Controls
Seamless Design for Effortless Control. The built-in touch pads give you complete control over 5 fan speeds, delay-off function, and auto reminders. This LG STUDIO hood vent also illuminates your cooktop with brilliant dual-level LED lighting, so you’ll always have perfect lighting for cooking, entertaining or relaxing at home.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174072479
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG STUDIO
-
Blower CFM(min-max)
200-600
-
Blower Sones(min-max)
1-6
-
Blower Speed Levels
5
-
Hood Type
Chimney
-
Installation Type
Wall-Mount
-
Outcase Color
Essence White
-
Variable 290 CFM (min-max)
200-290
-
Variable 290 Sones (min-max)
1-3
-
Variable 390 CFM (min-max)
200-390
-
Variable 390 Sones (min-max)
1-4
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Type
IR Touch
-
Wi-Fi Control CFM
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Control Lights
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Power On/Off
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
34 1/4 x 27 3/8 x 26 5/8
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 15/16 x 26 15/16 ~ 48 1/2 x 22 1/16
-
Product Weight (lb.)
38.6
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
53
HOOD FEATURES
-
Auto Delay-Off
Yes
-
Blower CFM(min-max)
200-600
-
Blower Sones(min-max)
1-6
-
Blower Speed Levels
5
-
Distance Over Cooking Surface (inch)
26-34
-
Dual-Level Lighting
Yes
-
Filter Type
Decorative Mesh (2) Dishwasher-Safe
-
Hood Type
Chimney
-
Installation Type
Wall-Mount
-
Lighting Power (W)
9
-
Lighting Type
LED
-
Outcase Color
White
-
RoHS Compliant
Yes
-
Size in Width (inch)
30
-
Vertical Internal Blower
6" Round
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 120V (A)
4.0
-
Circuit Breaker Size(Amp)
15
-
Watt Rating at 120V (W)
480
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)