Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

From the start of the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla series, you are immersed in a story of revenge, but most importantly, you have the possibility to choose the gender of your character and even change it along the way. Whether you prefer a girl or a man, the choice will be yours on your adventure (a first for the saga.) The game will also allow you to explore 3 regions, the largest and main, England. The amazing colours and sharp details of the LG UltraGear™ 27GN950 reproduces vivid scenes of the game, while the VESA Display HDR600 delivers incredible contrast, on the large UHD 4K screen. Sail on the rivers aboard your drakkar, walk on foot in the huge valleys or ride your horse to explore, or even better, on the back of a wolf! Your companion will depend on you, personally I preferred the wolf, it is very badass to ride a wolf with an axe let us be honest! This time you will take control of Evior, and it will be up to you to choose your destiny. The fluid gaming motion of the UltraGear™ screen was exceptionally impressive, especially when sailing or riding your horse (thanks for the 144Hz Refresh Rate!)





The game is still very similar to Odyssey and Origins, remember that Origins which kicked off that breath of fresh air that the saga needed. It remains one of my favourite Assassin’s Creed to this day. I found that Odyssey was lacking in meat around the bone, this is probably the one that hooked me the least so far, so I was very scared and excited to see what they were going to do with Valhalla. And I am not disappointed!