Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

The Best Gaming Gifts This Holiday Season
The holiday season is just around the corner – and that also means it’s shopping season. For the gamer in your life, this could be a great opportunity to level up their gaming set-up. If you’re wondering about which piece to choose, or looking for a great deal, then check out our ultimate holiday gifting guide down below.
LG UltraGear™ 27” QHD Gaming Monitor (27GL83A) / LG UltraGear™ 34” 21:9 Curved Gaming Monitor (34GP83)
(Amazon Exclusives)
LG UltraGear™
LG’s UltraGear™ gaming lineup features a lot of different display options, including a few exclusives to your favourite retailers. Two great picks from Amazon.ca include the 27” QHD monitor (27GL83A) and the 34” QHD Curved monitor (34GP83A). At 27” you have plenty of display economy without getting into ultrawide territory, and if you do prefer a wider view, the 34” curved monitor provides an immersive experience as the gaming action surrounds you. You know both monitors support amazing graphics as the UltraGear™ lineup is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology. Both monitors feature fast response times of 1ms GTG and refresh rates of 144Hz and 160Hz (overclocking) respectively. This means each frame appears rapidly and gameplay runs smoothly so you can catch every millisecond of action. LG’s innovative Nano IPS technology with the 21:9 aspect ratio curved monitor also ensures high-fidelity colour and the VESA DisplayHDR 600 delivers dynamic contrast, so the display has amazing colour depth.
Key Features: 27” QHD virtually borderless display, IPS 1ms, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync support.
Key Features: 34” Nano IPS curved display, 1ms GTG, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility.
Ideal Gifts For: PC Gamers upgrading their desktop battlestation, artists working with high quality art/photography, or content creators editing with high-definition footage.
LG UltraGear™ 27” Gaming Monitor (27GP83B) / LG UltraGear™ 31.5” Gaming Monitor (31.5” 32GP83B-B)(Best Buy Exclusives)
If you’re looking for great deals at Best Buy, LG has two Best Buy exclusives for you – the UltraGear™ 27” 1440p WQHD monitor (27GP83B) and the 31.5” 1440p WQHD monitor (32GP83B-B). Both monitors feature a quad high-definition 2K display with the resolution clocking in at 2560x1440 pixels – or 1440p. That’s four times the definition of the standard 720p displays. They also offer a fast 1ms GTG response time and a powerful 165Hz refresh rate, so crystal clear graphics display instantly.
Key Features: 1440p 2K display, 165Hz refresh rate, Dynamic Action Sync, AMD FreeSync compatibility and Nvidia G-Sync support.
Ideal Gifts For: PC Gamers upgrading their desktop battlestation, artists working with high quality art/photography, or content creators editing with high-definition footage.
27” UltraGear™ Monitor with Ergo Stand (27GN880)
For the gamer looking for the ultimate in comfort and flexibility, the UltraGear™ Monitor Ergo (27GN880) is the one to choose. This 27” monitor comes with an Ergonomic stand that allows for full flexibility in positioning. It can extend, swivel 280˚, pivot 90 ˚ and even tilt – you can also adjust the height! The monitor doesn’t fall behind technically either with a QHD 1440p display and HDR10 which gives 98% colour gamut. Like all monitors in the UltraGear™ series, it also features Nvidia G-sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync support.
Key Features: Fully Adjustable ergonomic display stand, 1440p 2K display, 144Hz refresh rate, Nano IPS display, Nvidia G-sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync support.
Ideal Gifts For: PC Gamers looking for the ultimate in comfort for those long gaming hours, streamers looking for high quality gameplay, or content creators editing with high-definition footage.
UltraGear™ Gaming Speaker GP9
UltraGear™ Gaming Speaker
The Reddot Design award-winning LG UltraGear™ Gaming Speaker GP9 is the go-to accessory for anyone looking to upgrade their sound system. It features the industry standard for high-resolution audio with a high-quality Digital to Analog Converter (DAC). The Quad DAC is designed for professional audio equipment and has multiple connectivity options. LG’s unique HRTF (Head Related Transfer Functions) algorithm promises the most immersive gameplay experience yet with 3D sound that will give gamers a tactical advantage. Hear every footstep, gunshot, and audio cue to take your gaming to the next level. The speaker is designed to adjust audio levels for each game, but if you want even more control over your sound options there is a companion app. Owners can custom tailor the EQ levels manually for their own gaming needs. Gamers who prefer a headset-free experience are also covered as the GP9 has a built-in mic for game chat. The Clear Voice Chat technology isolates your vocals, so your teammates won’t hear any feedback. As a final touch, custom RGB lighting adds to the atmosphere of your battlestation.
Key Features: Built in Hi-Fi Quad DAC and High-Resolution Audio, 3D Gaming Sound, Built-in mic with isolating vocals, custom EQ app, RGB lighting.
Ideal Gifts For: Any platform gamers completing their battlestation or setting up a gaming room.
LG UltraPC (17U70P)
For the gamer on the go, the LG UltraPC is the perfect companion this holiday season. This laptop is lightweight, but powerful with one of LG’s 16:10 aspect ratio IPS. Its stunning display is 2560x1600 which is twice the resolution of full HD so none of the graphic capability is sacrificed for mobility. You don’t need to worry about battery life either as the UltraPC can run for up to 18.5 hours. It’s powered with Nvidia GeForce GTX technology with the 1650Ti which can keep up with the most graphically demanding games out right now. These key features combined with the mobility of the laptop earned the UltraPC a T3 Platinum award from T3 reviews.
Key Features: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Graphics, 17” 2560x1600 wide IPS display, 11th Generation Intel Core i7, and 18.5 hrs of battery life.
Ideal Gifts For: Gamers on the go.
LG C1 48" 4K Smart OLED TV
LG C1 4K Smart OLED TV
If you’re more interested in a multi-purpose display, the award-winning LG C1 48” 4K Smart OLED TV might be the answer. Winning multiple awards, including two 2021 CES Best of Innovation awards, this OLED TV showcases a variety of features with self-lighting pixel display technology to achieve perfect blacks and infinite contrast. With the self-lit pixels, OLED TVs feature infinite contrast with perfect blacks and intense colours. Owners can experience accurate colour with the OLED C1 thanks to millions of self-lit pixels. This OLED TV is capable of a 1ms response time, while support for VRR, ALLM, and eARC meets the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications. These features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics to give you a more lifelike experience and a better chance of winning. Thanks to LG’s continued partnership with game industry leaders, the OLED C1 is the only premium TV certified to be compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, so it is the ultimate TV for gamers. It even comes with different optimized settings for different genres of games from FPS to RTS, so you don’t have to manually adjust them yourself for each game. All these settings can be changed in a simplified Game Dashboard menu you can access mid-game without pausing the action.
Key Features: Self-lighting OLED pixels, VRR, ALLM, HDR 4K 120Hz display, 100% colourLG C1 48” 4K Smart OLED TV volume, eARC, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Support.
Ideal Gifts For: Console gamers setting up a game room.
How To Put It All Together?
Lineup Gaming
There are plenty of great options from LG’s gaming lineup if you’re looking to upgrade your set-up. For your display, you can go with the 27” UltraGearTM monitor which can handle the most demanding graphics out there with its 144Hz refresh rate – or if you’re looking to go bigger, you could go with the award-winning C1 4K Smart OLED TV with its huge display, from 48” to 83”, and self-lighting pixels. Paired with the GP9 speaker, with its 3D high resolution audio, you have a fully immersive experience.