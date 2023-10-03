Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

The Reddot Design award-winning LG UltraGear™ Gaming Speaker GP9 is the go-to accessory for anyone looking to upgrade their sound system. It features the industry standard for high-resolution audio with a high-quality Digital to Analog Converter (DAC). The Quad DAC is designed for professional audio equipment and has multiple connectivity options. LG’s unique HRTF (Head Related Transfer Functions) algorithm promises the most immersive gameplay experience yet with 3D sound that will give gamers a tactical advantage. Hear every footstep, gunshot, and audio cue to take your gaming to the next level. The speaker is designed to adjust audio levels for each game, but if you want even more control over your sound options there is a companion app. Owners can custom tailor the EQ levels manually for their own gaming needs. Gamers who prefer a headset-free experience are also covered as the GP9 has a built-in mic for game chat. The Clear Voice Chat technology isolates your vocals, so your teammates won’t hear any feedback. As a final touch, custom RGB lighting adds to the atmosphere of your battlestation.

Key Features: Built in Hi-Fi Quad DAC and High-Resolution Audio, 3D Gaming Sound, Built-in mic with isolating vocals, custom EQ app, RGB lighting.

Ideal Gifts For: Any platform gamers completing their battlestation or setting up a gaming room.