We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
*Based on U.S. DOE Standard, 10CFR PT. revised testing guidelines. Indicated maximum BTUs will be lower than models that use the ASHRAE standard.
24-hour On/Off Timer
Auto Restart
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Fan Speed
-
2
-
Dehumidification
-
5.5 Pts/hr
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
-
Yes
-
Color(Body)
-
Gray
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
-
115, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R32
-
Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)
-
400
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(inch)
-
16.93 x 27.36 x 12.80
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
430 x 695 x 325
-
Product Weight(kg)
-
30.5
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LP0821GSB
8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner