LG gram Book 15.6 Inch | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Processor Laptop | Windows 11 | FHD Anti-glare IPS display
Start light, expand smart
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Boost your potential
Start light with the LG gram Book. Powered by a robust processor and adaptable speed, it’s with you every step of the way.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
Combine style and substance
The gram book has a sturdy yet luxurious design that stands out in any space. The sleek, rounded-edge design creates an iconic silhouette, while metallic Titan Silver adds strength to style.
The image shows the rear view of a slim, gray "gram" laptop. The background features a smooth gradient transitioning from pink to green. The word "SLEEK" is prominently displayed in large, semi-transparent white text.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Privacy Webcam shutter
Privacy in a snap
You can open and close the webcam shutter whenever you want to maintain security.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
True multi-tasking freedom
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Copilot in Windows 11
Discover the power of AI
Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows.
Get inspiration and solutions for your questions or projects, and generate images from your ideas.
Click the Copilot key on your keyboard to access intelligent tools on your gram.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Activate Copilot instantly
You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.
Ready to command with Bing Chat
Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.
Simplify complex content with a click
Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, efficiently processing work information and saving you valuable time.
Handles image editing and more
From simple requests like adjusting image size and brightness, to more complex tasks like background removal and upscaling, Copilot can do it all.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Powerful, yet upgradeable speed
The LG gram Book, equipped with DDR4x Dual memory and Dual NVMe SSDs, delivers fast boot times, rapid data transfers, and smooth multitasking. Experience exceptional performance for various tasks and the flexibility to upgrade to your desired speed with upgradeable options.
The image shows a gray laptop with various floating application windows around it, highlighting its multitasking capabilities. The apps include data analytics, coding, photo editing, and video playback, indicating support for diverse tasks like productivity, creative work, and development.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
Discover the gram Book that’s always by your side.
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
15.6” FHD IPS display
Sharp visuals. Clear ideas.
Enjoy clear visuals and seamless multi-tasking solutions, with 300nits brightness and a 1920x1080 FHD wide screen.
The image features a gray laptop with its screen displaying a vibrant scene of windsurfing on the ocean. The bright, dynamic waves appear to extend beyond the screen, creating a 3D-like effect that blends the display content with the background environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).
-
Anti-glare panel
-
Glare-panel
View in comfort
See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).
Dolby Atmos
Immersive audio experience
Immerse yourself in a 360-degree soundscape, with innovative Dolby Atmos technology. From music to movies, sounds come to life with the LG gram book.
The image shows a top-down view of a gray laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Packed with power, pure practicality
Eliminate worries about battery shortages. The LG gram book is equipped with a 51Wh long-life battery, so you can carry it wherever needed.
The image shows a young man sitting on outdoor concrete steps, using a gray laptop.The man appears focused on his work or browsing, highlighting the laptop's portability and suitability for on-the-go use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Easy connectivity
Ports for performance
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. With many ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.
The image displays the side view of a gray laptop, showcasing its ports. The top view highlights a USB Type A port. The bottom view includes an HDMI port, a USB Type A port, a USB Type C port with PD (Power Delivery) support, and a headphone jack.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
15.6inch
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)
-
Memory
8 GB DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)
-
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe : 256GB
-
weight(kg)
1,650 g
-
Resolution
FHD (1920*1080)
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7/i5 CPU)
Intel UHD Graphics (i3 CPU)
-
Color gamut
NTSC 45% (Typical)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.2 x 9.4 x 0.74~0.76
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram Book
-
Year
Y25
DESIGN
-
Color
Color: Titan Silver
- A part: PC/ABS (Silver)
- B part: PC/ABS (Black)
- C part: PC/ABS (Silver) / KBD: Texture (White)
- D part: PC/ABS (Silver)
DISPLAY
-
Color gamut
NTSC 45% (Typical)
-
Contrast
700:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:9
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
FHD (1920*1080)
-
Size (cm)
39.6cm
-
Size (Inch)
15.6inch
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.2
-
Webcam
HD Webcam w/Privacy camera shutter
-
Wireless
Intel Wireless-AX203 (Wi-Fi 6, 2x2, BT Combo)
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7/i5 CPU)
Intel UHD Graphics (i3 CPU)
-
Memory
8 GB DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)
STORAGE
-
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe : 256GB
BATTERY
-
Battery
51Wh Li-Ion
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
POWER
-
AC Adapter
NA/JP/TW : 65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable )
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Fan cooling system
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(inch)
14.2 x 9.4 x 0.74~0.76
-
Dimension(mm)
359.8 x 237.8 x 18.9~19.4
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
21.7 x 13.5 x 2.7
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
550 x 342 x 69
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.62 kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.78 lbs
-
weight(kg)
1,650 g
-
weight(lb)
3.64 lbs
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Bamboo Paper
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
LG Pen Settings
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
