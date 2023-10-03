About Cookies on This Site

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry & Steam Technology

DLEX5500V

Front
Bring a premium point of view

Information at Every Turn

Digital Dial Control

Simply. Brilliant.

Sleek, Modern Style

Easy on the eyes. Easy to use.

Touch Button Control Panel

Steam Refresh Clothes in Between Washes

Refresh instantly* with TurboSteam® that generates steam penetrating deep into fabrics.

More Style in Less Space

LG closet-depth dryers have a shallower depth to fit in more places & add sleek style to any room.

Warranty/Certifications

10 Year Warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motor

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Officially Certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Officially Certified by Asthma Canada

All Spec

SUMMARY

Type

Front Load Dryer, Electric

Vent Type

Vented

Matching Washer

WM5500HVA

Steam

Yes

Color

Graphite Steel (V)

On-Door Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

No

LCD Display

Yes

Hard Buttons

No

Dial-A-Cycle®

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

No

CAPACITY

Capacity

7.4 cu. ft.

DRYER PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

23

Programs (Sensor Dry)

Normal, AI Dry, Bedding, Delicates, Towels, Quick Dry,Timed Dry, Power Dry, Perm.Press, SteamFresh™, Heavy Duty, Air Dry, Steam SanitaryTM, Super Dry, Active Wear, Jeans, Blanket Refresh, Low Temp Dry, Overnight Dry, Easy Ironing, Small Load, Large Load Dry,X Large Load Dry

No. of Options

12

Options

Cycle Optimization, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Wi-Fi, Energy Saver, TurboSteam®, Reduce Static, Remote Start, Drum Light, Signal, Cycle List Edit

Temperature Settings

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Drying Levels

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Dry Mode

No

Manual Dry Times

10 min ~ 100 min (10 min incremental)

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

AI Sensor Dry™

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater

Yes

Precise Temperature Control with Variable Compressor

No

Steam

TurboSteam™

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

4 Adjustable Legs

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™ (v3.0)

Yes

WiFi

Yes

NFC Tag On Technology

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Yes

CEF

3.94

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum

No

NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Door

Tempered Glass Door

All Available Colors

Graphite Steel (V)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120/240V, 60Hz, 26A (120/208V, 60Hz, 23A)

Type

Electric

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Pedestal

WDP6V

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 39" x 29 3/4"

Depth with Door Open

51 3/8"

Carton (WxHxD)

28 7/8" x 43 1/8" x 31 3/8"

Weight (Product)

124.3 lbs

Weight (Carton)

136.5 lbs

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 5/8" x 28" (43 7/8" D with door open)

WARRANTY & UPC

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Drum

3 Years

UPC

195174056417

