7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry & Steam Technology
More Style in Less Space
Warranty/Certifications
All Spec
-
Type
-
Front Load Dryer, Electric
-
Vent Type
-
Vented
-
Matching Washer
-
WM5500HVA
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Color
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
On-Door Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
No
-
LCD Display
-
Yes
-
Hard Buttons
-
No
-
Dial-A-Cycle®
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
No
-
Capacity
-
7.4 cu. ft.
-
No. of Programs
-
23
-
Programs (Sensor Dry)
-
Normal, AI Dry, Bedding, Delicates, Towels, Quick Dry,Timed Dry, Power Dry, Perm.Press, SteamFresh™, Heavy Duty, Air Dry, Steam SanitaryTM, Super Dry, Active Wear, Jeans, Blanket Refresh, Low Temp Dry, Overnight Dry, Easy Ironing, Small Load, Large Load Dry,X Large Load Dry
-
No. of Options
-
12
-
Options
-
Cycle Optimization, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Wi-Fi, Energy Saver, TurboSteam®, Reduce Static, Remote Start, Drum Light, Signal, Cycle List Edit
-
Temperature Settings
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Drying Levels
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Dry Mode
-
No
-
Manual Dry Times
-
10 min ~ 100 min (10 min incremental)
-
AI Sensor Dry™
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control with Variable Compressor
-
No
-
Steam
-
TurboSteam™
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™ (v3.0)
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On Technology
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Certified
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
-
Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum
-
No
-
NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Door
-
Tempered Glass Door
-
All Available Colors
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120/240V, 60Hz, 26A (120/208V, 60Hz, 23A)
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Pedestal
-
WDP6V
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 39" x 29 3/4"
-
Depth with Door Open
-
51 3/8"
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
28 7/8" x 43 1/8" x 31 3/8"
-
Weight (Product)
-
124.3 lbs
-
Weight (Carton)
-
136.5 lbs
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27" x 13 5/8" x 28" (43 7/8" D with door open)
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Drum
-
3 Years
-
UPC
-
195174056417
Buy Directly
