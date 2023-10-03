We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.2 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Compact Front Load Dryer with Dual Inverter HeatPump™ Technology
*When compared with comparable dryer using condenser heating technology, based on Intertek testing in normal cycle, 8.45 lb. load, comparing Heat Pump Dryer DLHC1455V vs. Condenser Heater Dryer DLEC888W (January 2021).
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
4.2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
24 x 33 1/2 x 26 3/8
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Drum Side
-
Stainless Steel
-
Drum Back
-
Stainless Steel
-
Display Type
-
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
No
-
Type
-
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Inverter Motor
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
SteamFresh
-
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
No
-
EasyLoad Door
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
No
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
No
-
Small Load
-
Yes
-
Antibacterial
-
Yes
-
Steam Sanitary
-
No
-
Steam Fresh
-
No
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Speed Dry
-
No
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Jumbo Dry
-
No
-
Freshen Up
-
No
-
Super Dry
-
No
-
Heated Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Power Dry
-
No
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Condenser Care
-
No
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
No
-
Drum Care
-
No
-
Easy Ironing
-
No
-
Outerwear Refresh
-
No
-
Quick Dry (Speed Dry)
-
No
-
Rainy Days
-
No
-
Silent Dry
-
No
-
Wrinkle Prevention
-
No
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
4.2
-
Bar Code
-
195174064986
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
No
-
CEF
-
6.4
-
Dry Mode
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
3 Levels
-
Temp.
-
No
-
Time Dry
-
No
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Drum Care
-
Yes
-
Reduce Static
-
No
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
No
-
Easy Iron
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Custom PGM
-
Yes
-
Signal(Sound)
-
Yes
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120/240V, 60Hz, 3.1A (120/208V, 60Hz, 3.5A)
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
24 x 33 1/2 x 26 3/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
45 1/4
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
26 x 34 x 27 1/2
-
Weight (lbs)
-
127.9
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
134.5
-
Matching Pedestal
-
N/A
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
-
Yes
