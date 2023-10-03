About Cookies on This Site

4.2 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Compact Front Load Dryer with Dual Inverter HeatPump™ Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

DLHC1455W

DLHC1455W

4.2 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Compact Front Load Dryer with Dual Inverter HeatPump™ Technology

Generous Capacity that Fits Your Space

Generous Capacity that Fits Your Space

At 24" wide, it fits into almost any space. Despite being compact, it's loaded with all the latest features
LG's innovative HeatPump™ Save Half Your Energy with Every Dryer Load*
LG's innovative HeatPump™

Save Half Your Energy with Every Dryer Load*

Unlike other ventless dryers, it extracts moisture and recycles it for more energy- efficient drying.

*When compared with comparable dryer using condenser heating technology, based on Intertek testing in normal cycle, 8.45 lb. load, comparing Heat Pump Dryer DLHC1455V vs. Condenser Heater Dryer DLEC888W (January 2021).

Auto Condenser care

Print

Key Spec

Body Color

White

Capacity(cu. ft.)

4.2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

24 x 33 1/2 x 26 3/8

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Reversible Door

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

Drum Side

Stainless Steel

Drum Back

Stainless Steel

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

Figure Indicator

18:88

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

No

FEATURES

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

AI DD

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

6 Motion DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Inverter Motor

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

TurboSteam

No

TrueSteam

No

SteamFresh

No

Dual Lint Filter

No

EasyLoad Door

No

Reversible Door

Yes

ADA Compliant

No

3 Minute Installation Check

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

No

LoadSense

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

PROGRAMS

AI Dry

No

Normal

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Bedding

No

Small Load

Yes

Antibacterial

Yes

Steam Sanitary

No

Steam Fresh

No

Perm. Press

Yes

Speed Dry

No

Air Dry

Yes

Jumbo Dry

No

Freshen Up

No

Super Dry

No

Heated Dry

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Towels

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Downloaded

Yes

Power Dry

No

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Condenser Care

No

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Drum Care

No

Easy Ironing

No

Outerwear Refresh

No

Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

No

Rainy Days

No

Silent Dry

No

Wrinkle Prevention

No

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

4.2

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174064986

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

CEF

6.4

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Mode

Yes

Dry Level

3 Levels

Temp.

No

Time Dry

No

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

TurboSteam

No

Steam

No

Control Lock

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Reduce Static

No

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

No

Easy Iron

No

Rack Dry

No

Custom PGM

Yes

Signal(Sound)

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120/240V, 60Hz, 3.1A (120/208V, 60Hz, 3.5A)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

24 x 33 1/2 x 26 3/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

45 1/4

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

26 x 34 x 27 1/2

Weight (lbs)

127.9

Weight include packing (lbs)

134.5

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

N/A

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Proactive Customer Care

No

Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Voice Control (3rd party device)

Yes

4.2 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Compact Front Load Dryer with Dual Inverter HeatPump™ Technology