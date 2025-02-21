Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
5.6 and 7.3 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Laundry Pair

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

5.6 and 7.3 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Laundry Pair

WD7155W-B

5.6 and 7.3 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Laundry Pair

()
  • Front view of bundle view
Front view of bundle view

Key Features

  • Turbo Drum with Inverter Direct Drive™
  • 6Motion™ Technology
  • ColdWash™ Option
  • 7.3 cu.ft. Large Capacity
  • Sensor Dry
  • Smart Diagnosis™
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

DLE7150W

7.3 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Dryer
Front View

WT7155CW

5.6 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer
Print

Key Spec

Body Color

White (W)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

Timer Display

```````

FEATURES

Type

Vented Dryer

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231028431

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, Normal Dry, Damp Dry

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Signal

Yes

Temp.

High, Medium, Low

Time Dry

60 min, 40 min, 20 min, MoreLess

Wrinkle Care

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 47 1/8 x 30 31/32

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

50.25

Weight include packing (lbs)

134.7

Weight (lbs)

114.9

PROGRAMS

Air Dry

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Freshen Up

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Speed Dry

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Print

Key Spec

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8

Steam

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

5.6

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Delay Timer

1-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Timer Display

88

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

4-Way Agitator

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

ADA Compliant

No

Add Item

No

AI DD

No

Auto Restart

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

JetSpray

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

No

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Steam

No

TurboWash3D™

No

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

TurboWash 3D

No

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Hot & Cold

Water Level

Auto

WaveForce

No

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

IMEF

2.06

IWF

4.3

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

No

Allergiene

No

Baby Wear

No

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

No

Bulky/Large

No

Color Care

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

No

Hand Wash/Wool

No

Heavy Duty

Yes

Jumbo Wash

No

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

No

Quick Wash

No

Speed Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Sanitary

No

Small Load

No

Sportswear

No

Towels

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Whites

No

Waterproof

Yes

Deep Wash

Yes

Spin Only

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

No

ColdWash

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Deep Fill

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Soak

No

Soil

3 Levels (Light to Heavy)

Spin

3 Levels

Spin Only

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold / Warm / Hot

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Water Plus

No

Wi-Fi

No

Heavy Soil

No

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Voice Control (3rd party device)

No

Smart Pairing

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 47 1/4 x 31

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57 1/4

Weight include packing (lbs)

143.3

Weight (lbs)

127.9

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174026700

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 