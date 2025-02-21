5.6 and 7.3 cu.ft. Mega Capacity Laundry Pair

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
7.3 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Dryer
-
5.6 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.3
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
-
Timer Display
-
```````
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Vented Dryer
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.3
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
048231028431
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30Amps
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
Very Dry, Normal Dry, Damp Dry
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Temp.
-
High, Medium, Low
-
Time Dry
-
60 min, 40 min, 20 min, MoreLess
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 1/2 x 47 1/8 x 30 31/32
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
50.25
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
134.7
-
Weight (lbs)
-
114.9
PROGRAMS
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Freshen Up
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Speed Dry
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
Key Spec
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
-
Steam
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Lid Type
-
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
-
5.6
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Delay Timer
-
1-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Timer Display
-
88
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Top Load Washer
-
4-Way Agitator
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
No
-
Add Item
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
JetSpray
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
TurboWash3D™
-
No
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
TurboDrum
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
-
No
-
Vibration Sensor
-
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
WaveForce
-
No
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
IMEF
-
2.06
-
IWF
-
4.3
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
-
No
-
Allergiene
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Bright Whites
-
No
-
Bulky/Large
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
No
-
Hand Wash/Wool
-
No
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Jumbo Wash
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Sanitary
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Towels
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Whites
-
No
-
Waterproof
-
Yes
-
Deep Wash
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
-
No
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Deep Fill
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Soak
-
No
-
Soil
-
3 Levels (Light to Heavy)
-
Spin
-
3 Levels
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp.
-
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Water Plus
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Heavy Soil
-
No
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 47 1/4 x 31
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
-
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
-
57 1/4
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
143.3
-
Weight (lbs)
-
127.9
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174026700
-
