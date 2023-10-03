About Cookies on This Site

24 inch, 2.6 cu.ft. All-in-One Front Load Washer / Dryer Combo with 6Motion™ Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

24 inch, 2.6 cu.ft. All-in-One Front Load Washer / Dryer Combo with 6Motion™ Technology

WM3488HW

24 inch, 2.6 cu.ft. All-in-One Front Load Washer / Dryer Combo with 6Motion™ Technology

WM3488HW-Front view

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
2.6 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
24” x 33 1/2” x 25 1/4” (45” D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

TYPE

Front Loader

Yes

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Touch LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Capacity

IEC 2.6 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1 kg

WASH PROGRAMS

14 Programs

Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Large, Baby Wear, Perm Press, Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Speed Wash, Sanitary, Drain + Spin, Tub Clean, Heavy Duty, Wash + Dry, Sportswear, Downloaded Course

9 Options

Prewash, Rinse + Spin, Water Plus, Extra Rinse, Child Lock, Signal On/Off, Custom Program, PGM Save, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours)

5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures

Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

5 Spin Speeds

Extra High (1400 max), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

SenseClean™ System

Yes

Sensor Dry System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash, Fabric Softener

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

Load Sense

Yes

NFC Tag On

Yes

Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Internal Water Heater

Yes

Easy Loading TilTub™

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis

Direct Drive / Variable / Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Wood

Transparent Glass Door

Yes

Door Rim

Chrome Rimmed Glass Door

Available Colours

White

POWER SOURCE

Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type

UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

24” x 33 1/2” x 25 1/4”
(45” D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

26” x 35 3/4” x 27 3/4”

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

26 5/32" x 34 1/2" x 27 7/8"

Weight (Product/Carton)

156.5 lbs/165.3 lbs

UPC CODES

WM3488HW

772454 067907

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour
Lifetime Part on Drum
10 Years Part on DirectDrive™ Motor

