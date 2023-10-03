We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 inch, 2.6 cu.ft. All-in-One Front Load Washer / Dryer Combo with 6Motion™ Technology
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Touch LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
IEC 2.6 cu.ft.
-
Dry Linen Capacity
-
>10.1 kg
-
14 Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Large, Baby Wear, Perm Press, Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Speed Wash, Sanitary, Drain + Spin, Tub Clean, Heavy Duty, Wash + Dry, Sportswear, Downloaded Course
-
9 Options
-
Prewash, Rinse + Spin, Water Plus, Extra Rinse, Child Lock, Signal On/Off, Custom Program, PGM Save, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours)
-
5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures
-
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
5 Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (1400 max), High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash, Fabric Softener
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
Load Sense
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
-
Yes
-
Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Internal Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Easy Loading TilTub™
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis
-
Direct Drive / Variable / Horizontal
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Wood
-
Transparent Glass Door
-
Yes
-
Door Rim
-
Chrome Rimmed Glass Door
-
Available Colours
-
White
-
Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type
-
UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
24” x 33 1/2” x 25 1/4”
(45” D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
26” x 35 3/4” x 27 3/4”
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
26 5/32" x 34 1/2" x 27 7/8"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
156.5 lbs/165.3 lbs
-
WM3488HW
-
772454 067907
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
Lifetime Part on Drum
10 Years Part on DirectDrive™ Motor
