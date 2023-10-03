About Cookies on This Site

WM3997HWA

27 inch, 5.0 cu.ft. Full Size All-in-One Front Load Washer / Dryer Combo with TurboWash™ and Steam Technology

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
2.6 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

TYPE

Front Loader

Yes

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Drying System

Ventless Condensing

Capacity

IEC 5.0 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

ENERGY

CEE Tier

3

WASH PROGRAMS

14 Programs

Tub Clean, Allergiene™, Sanitary, Bulky/Large, Cotton/Normal, Perm.Press, Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Speed Wash, Heavy Duty, BrightWhites™, Towels, Drain+Spin, Small Load

12 Programs

Steam, TurboWash™, ColdWash™, Prewash, Rinse+Spin, Extra Rinse, FreshCare™, Child Lock, Wrinkle Care (AUTOMATIC), Drum Light, Custom Program, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours)

5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures

Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

Spin Speeds

Extra High (1300 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

5

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

TurboWash™ Technology

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

ColdWash™

Yes

SenseClean System

Yes

Sensor Dry System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Load Sense

Yes

Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Internal Water Heater

Yes

Easy Loading TilTub™

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type

Direct Drive

Motor Speed

Variable

Axis

Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Transparent Glass Door

Yes

Door Rim

Large Square Chrome Rimmed Glass Door with Dark Blue Tinted Cover

Available Colours

White

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP4W

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

DIMENSIONS

Product WxHxD

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)

Carton WxHxD

29 1/2" x 43 5/16" x 31 5/16"

Weight (Product/Carton)

211 lbs/225.8 lbs

UPC CODES

WM3997HWA

772454 060526

WDP4V

048231 011211

KSTK1

772454 059896

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour, 5 years part on Drum, 10 years part on DirectDrive™ Motor

