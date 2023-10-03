About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.7 cu. ft capacity washer in white

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.7 cu. ft capacity washer in white

WM1355HW

2.7 cu. ft capacity washer in white

Print

All Spec

ENERGY

Energy Star Compliant

Energy Star

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

SenseClean System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Status Indicators

Icon

Child Lock

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Internal Water Heater

Yes

Auto Sud Removal

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoDecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

Auto Balancing

Yes

Tub Light

White LED

End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type Speed Axis

BPM Direct Drive / Variable / Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Door Rim

Chrome

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Transparent Door Glass

Yes

Color

White (W)

Color Facet

White

DIMENSIONS

Product WxHxD

24" x 33 1/2" x 25 1/4"

Carton WxHxD

26" x 35 3/4” x 27 3/4”

Weight

150 lbs

Carton Weight

159 lbs

POWER USE

Rating Electrical Requirements

UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric

Type

Electronic

HIGHLIGHTS

Design Look

Front Control

Capacity

IEC 2.7 cu.ft.

Stackable

Yes

Front Loader

Yes

DialACycle

Yes

LED DialACycle

Yes

WASHING CYCLES

No of Programs

9

No of Options

10

No Wash Rinse Temperature Levels

5

No Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to size of load

No Soil Levels

5

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour, 1 year parts and labour on the controller. 5 years parts on the liner and tub, 10 years parts on the DirectDrive™ Motor

Matching Dryer

DLEC855W

What people are saying