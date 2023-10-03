We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.7 cu. ft capacity washer in white
All Spec
-
Energy Star Compliant
-
Energy Star
-
SenseClean System
-
Yes
-
Status Indicators
-
Icon
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Internal Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Auto Sud Removal
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Auto Balancing
-
Yes
-
Tub Light
-
White LED
-
End of Cycle Beeper
-
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Motor Type Speed Axis
-
BPM Direct Drive / Variable / Horizontal
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Door Rim
-
Chrome
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Transparent Door Glass
-
Yes
-
Color
-
White (W)
-
Color Facet
-
White
-
Product WxHxD
-
24" x 33 1/2" x 25 1/4"
-
Carton WxHxD
-
26" x 35 3/4” x 27 3/4”
-
Weight
-
150 lbs
-
Carton Weight
-
159 lbs
-
Rating Electrical Requirements
-
UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric
-
Type
-
Electronic
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Capacity
-
IEC 2.7 cu.ft.
-
Stackable
-
Yes
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
DialACycle
-
Yes
-
LED DialACycle
-
Yes
-
No of Programs
-
9
-
No of Options
-
10
-
No Wash Rinse Temperature Levels
-
5
-
No Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to size of load
-
No Soil Levels
-
5
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour, 1 year parts and labour on the controller. 5 years parts on the liner and tub, 10 years parts on the DirectDrive™ Motor
-
Matching Dryer
-
DLEC855W
