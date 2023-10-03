About Cookies on This Site

Ultra-Capacity SteamWasher™

Specs

Reviews

Support

Ultra-Capacity SteamWasher™

WM2801HLA

Ultra-Capacity SteamWasher™

All Spec

HIGHLIGHTS

Design Look

Front Control

Capacity

IEC 4.5 cu.ft.

Advanced Display

Yes

Stackable

Yes

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

Front Loader

Yes

DialACycle

Yes

Intelligent Electronic Controls

Yes

WASHING CYCLES

Spin Speeds

5

No of Options

14

No of Programs

9

Custom Program

Yes

No Wash Rinse Temperature Levels

5

No Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to size of load

No Soil Levels

5

FABRIC CARE

Allergine

Yes

SteamWash System

Yes

SenseClean System

Yes

RollerJets

Yes

Forced Water Circulation

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remaining Time Display Status Indicator

Yes

Tub Light

White LED

Internal Water Heater

Yes

TrueSteam Generator

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

No Tray Dispensers

5

End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

Auto Balancing

Yes

Auto Sud Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Status Indicators

Time / LED

Recirculation

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Door Rim

Chrome Coated

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Color Facet

Riviera Blue

Color

Riviera Blue (LA)

Transparent Door Glass

Yes

Control Panel

Plastic

Easy Loading TilTub

Yes

Top Plate

Porcelain

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type Speed Axis

BPM Direct Drive / Variable / Horizontal

ENERGY

Energy Star Compliant

Energy Star

POWER USE

Rating Electrical Requirements

UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric

Type

LED, Electronic

OPTIONS

Pedestals

WDP3L

Pedestal WxHxD

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

Stacking Kit

SSTK1

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Product WxHxD

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)

Carton WxHxD

29 1/2" x 43 5/16" x 31 5/16"

Weight

208.6 lbs

Carton Weight

227.1

WARRANTY/MATCHING UNIT

Warranty

1 year parts and labour, 3 years parts on the controller. 5 years parts on the liner and tub, 10 years parts on the DirectDrive™ Motor

Matching Dryer

DLEX2801L / DLGX2802L

Capacity Facet

4.5

