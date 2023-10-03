About Cookies on This Site

2.6 cu. ft. Top Load Portable Washer

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.6 cu. ft. Top Load Portable Washer

WT1485CW

2.6 cu. ft. Top Load Portable Washer

Print

All Spec

ENERGY

Kilowatt Hrs Per Year

387 kWh/ peryr

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

SenseClean System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoDecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

Remaining Time Display Status Indicator

Yes

Auto Balancing

Yes

End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Door Rim

Chrome

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Color

White (W)

Color Facet

White

DIMENSIONS

Product WxHxD

24" x 36 1/2" x 25 1/4"

Weight

92 lbs

Carton Weight

101

POWER USE

Rating Electrical Requirements

UL Listed / 120V, 15 Amps / Electric

Type

Automatic Push Button

HIGHLIGHTS

Design Look

Clean Top lid

Capacity

IEC 2.6 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>8.5 kg

WASHING CYCLES

Spin Speeds

5

No of Programs

10

No of Options

1

No Wash Rinse Temperature Levels

3

No Water Levels

7 Levels

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 yr parts/labour, 3 yr parts on motor and controller, 5 year tub.

