We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*This ultra short throw projector requires a throw distance of 8.1 cm to 39.3 cm, much shorter than standard projectors.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.
**Image have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use exeprience.
AVSForum Best of CES 2025
Named the "Best of CES 2025" by AVSForum 2025
Introducing our best mini UST 4K projector yet
Turn your wall into a 4K 100-inch cinema with Ultra Short Throw projection. Enjoy a next-level cinematic experience without the need for extra space or hassle.
Ultra Short Throw, beyond space limits
CineBeam S features Ultra Short Throw, projecting panoramic imagery within an exceptionally short throw distance. Transform your space with a stunning 100-inch cinema screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
Full-scale theater viewing at home enhanced by a 4K 100" screen
Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a grand 100-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colours and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% colour gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience.
4K UHD 2160p
FHD 1080p
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
See the full colour spectrum
With a wide colour gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam S delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Deep black for richer details
Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Up to a 100" screen from just a short distance
Enjoy a grand 100-inch display, just a short distance from the wall. The ultra-short throw lens can project a variety of screen sizes—from 40-inch to a cinematic 100-inch display—even in the tightest spaces.
LG CineBeam projecting a cloudy mountain image
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Mini, yet mighty
Compact and lightweight, this projector is packed with powerful performance. Its minimal design is easy to move and blends seamlessly into any space.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
Mirror straight from your devices
Share content from your smart device to the projector with AirPlay 2** (for Apple devices) and Screen Share*** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy seamless viewing on a bigger screen with just a few taps.
Party image mirrored from a smartphone to an LG CineBeam projector
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
**This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
**Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
***Screen Share: supported on Android or Windows 10 and above. Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.
*Bluetooth: supported on BT 5.0 and above.
Easy screen setup for any wall
Forget the hassle. With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam S ensures a quick and easy setup every time.
Auto Screen Adjustment
Screen setup is faster and easier than ever. The CineBeam S automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.
Screen Scaling/Shifting
Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.
Wall Colour Adjustment
Choose from 8 different colour presets to match your wall colour, enhancing the most optimized screen setting.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.
*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.
*If the distance from the screen is over 39.3cm or the placement is over 5 degrees, this feature may not work properly.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.
*This projector includes a power cord. HDMI port and USB Type-C ports are not included.
One-stop remote for seamless control
Control your projector effortlessly with the remote. Designed to match the CineBeam S, this compact and minimal remote ensures smooth and intuitive control.
*The remote control can be operated via the LG ThinQ app after product registration.
*Supported services or buttons on the remote may differ by country.
LG Projection Calculator
Will it fit my space?
To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Remote Control - Motion
-(Ready)
-
Remote Control - Normal
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Depends on region
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
500
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom_Silver , Left/Right_Black
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Local Key
One Key
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
Yes
FEATURES
-
Auto Keystone
Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
Yes (On / Off)
-
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS24 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes
-
Smooth Gradation
Yes
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
-
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
HDMI
1
-
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
2 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out, 20V/3.25A In)
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
USB Type-C
Yes
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25 dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 dB(A)↓
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
73W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 65W(Type-C)
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" ~ 100"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
100"@0.55m
-
Throw Ratio
0.25
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized, Auto
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
122.5%
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
110 x 160 x 160
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Support & Pass Through)
-
Output
4Wx2
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
80%↑
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.9Kg
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)