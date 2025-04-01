Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam S | Mini UST (Ultra Short Throw) 4K Projector with Dolby Atmos

PU615U
  • Front view
  • Rear view
  • Bottom view
  • Top view
  • 20 angle -45 degree rear view
  • 20 angle -45 degree view
Front view
Rear view
Bottom view
Top view
20 angle -45 degree rear view
20 angle -45 degree view

Key Features

  • Ultra Short Throw
  • 4K UHD Resolution
  • DCI-P3 154% (Overall), 3-ch RGB Laser
  • 450,000:1 Contrast ratio
  • Max. 100-inch screen size
  • 500 ANSI Lumens Brightness
A desert image is being projected by LG CineBeam.

*This ultra short throw projector requires a throw distance of 8.1 cm to 39.3 cm, much shorter than standard projectors.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

**Image have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use exeprience.

AVS Forum Best of CES 2025 award logo

AVSForum Best of CES 2025

Named the "Best of CES 2025" by AVSForum 2025

Introducing our best mini UST 4K projector yet

Turn your wall into a 4K 100-inch cinema with Ultra Short Throw projection. Enjoy a next-level cinematic experience without the need for extra space or hassle.

Six different LG CineBeam projectors and their projection images displayed together.

Ultra Short Throw, beyond space limits

CineBeam S features Ultra Short Throw, projecting panoramic imagery within an exceptionally short throw distance. Transform your space with a stunning 100-inch cinema screen.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

Full-scale theater viewing at home enhanced by a 4K 100" screen

Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a grand 100-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colours and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% colour gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience.

4K UHD

3840X2160 Resolution

DCI-P3 154%

(Overall) Colour gamut

RGB Laser

Light source

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

4K UHD 2160p

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

FHD 1080p

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

See the full colour spectrum

With a wide colour gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam S delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Deep black for richer details

Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Up to a 100" screen from just a short distance

Enjoy a grand 100-inch display, just a short distance from the wall. The ultra-short throw lens can project a variety of screen sizes—from 40-inch to a cinematic 100-inch display—even in the tightest spaces.

LG CineBeam projecting a cloudy mountain image

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

Woman doing yoga with LG CineBeam projection in the background.

Balanced brightness for every scene

Every frame becomes crisp and clear with a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens. The CineBeam S provides sharp visuals even in low light.

Man reading a book with LG CineBeam projection in the background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Mini, yet mighty

Compact and lightweight, this projector is packed with powerful performance. Its minimal design is easy to move and blends seamlessly into any space.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Blue soundwave graphic coming out of LG CineBeam projector

Enjoy spatial stereo sound with Dolby Atmos

Soundscapes come alive. Built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver clear, spacious audio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

LG TV displaying webOS screen

webOS: Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

Mirror straight from your devices

Share content from your smart device to the projector with AirPlay 2** (for Apple devices) and Screen Share*** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy seamless viewing on a bigger screen with just a few taps. 

Party image mirrored from a smartphone to an LG CineBeam projector

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. 

**This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

**Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

***Screen Share: supported on Android or Windows 10 and above. Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.

*Bluetooth: supported on BT 5.0 and above.

Easy screen setup for any wall

Forget the hassle. With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam S ensures a quick and easy setup every time.

Auto Screen Adjustment

Screen setup is faster and easier than ever. The CineBeam S automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.

Screen Scaling/Shifting

Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.

Wall Colour Adjustment

Choose from 8 different colour presets to match your wall colour, enhancing the most optimized screen setting.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

*If the distance from the screen is over 39.3cm or the placement is over 5 degrees, this feature may not work properly.

LG CineBeam projecting a graph screen

Connect with ease through versatile ports

With an HDMI port and two USB Type-C ports, simply connect your laptop, soundbar, mobile device, or game console to the CineBeam S.

LG CineBeam projecting a game screen

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.

*This projector includes a power cord. HDMI port and USB Type-C ports are not included.

One-stop remote for seamless control

Control your projector effortlessly with the remote. Designed to match the CineBeam S, this compact and minimal remote ensures smooth and intuitive control.

*The remote control can be operated via the LG ThinQ app after product registration.

*Supported services or buttons on the remote may differ by country.

LG Projection Calculator

Will it fit my space?

To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.

Calculate now!
Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Remote Control - Motion

    -(Ready)

  • Remote Control - Normal

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Depends on region

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    500

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom_Silver , Left/Right_Black

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Local Key

    One Key

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment
    (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    Yes (On / Off)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    Yes

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS24 (Smart)

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes

  • Smooth Gradation

    Yes

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (4K)

  • TruMotion

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

    2 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out, 20V/3.25A In)

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160)
    (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

  • Type

    3Ch Laser
    (R, G, B)

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    25 dB(A)↓

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27 dB(A)↓

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29 dB(A)↓

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    73W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 65W(Type-C)

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 100"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    100"@0.55m

  • Throw Ratio

    0.25

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Motorized, Auto

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    122.5%

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    110 x 160 x 160

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    Yes (Support & Pass Through)

  • Output

    4Wx2

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    80%↑

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1.9Kg

