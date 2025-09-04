We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Hints
How can you make quick, healthy weekday meals?
When your schedule is packed, cooking often pushes you toward two extremes: ordering delivery or forcing down bland “diet food.” But you don’t have to choose either. If you want meals that are quick, genuinely healthy, and require minimal cleanup, here’s the smart twist that makes everything easier.
It comes down to rice and LG kitchen appliances. With fresh rice, leftover rice, or glutinous rice flour, you can turn one simple ingredient into a high-protein bowl, a gluten-free sweet snack, or crispy rice bites just by changing the seasoning, sauce, and the toppings. It’s one of the fastest ways to reduce decision fatigue while still keeping your weeknight meals balanced and satisfying.
• Speed : 10-20 minutes, one-bowl meals or bite-size snacks.
• Health outcomes : high protein, balanced nutrition, lighter snack options.
• Simplicity : fewer cooking steps and fewer dishes, easy to repeat.
• Variety : swap sauces and toppings to make it feel different every day
Below are three simple, mix-and-match recipes built around the same idea: use rice as your base, then switch flavors to keep it fresh.
“What’s the easiest way to make healthy meals when you’re busy?”
The most reliable approach is :
✓Start with rice (or a rice alternative) as your foundation—cooked rice, leftover rice, or glutinous rice flour.
✓Cook your main ingredient quickly in the LG NeoChef®.
✓Build a bowl or bite with vegetables, sauce, and toppings.
✓Change the flavor profile with different seasonings, sauces, and add-ons. This routine helps solve the biggest weeknight problems—lack of time, decision fatigue, and too many dishes—while still giving you food that tastes fresh and satisfying.
Recipe 1
Two-Style Chicken Rice Bowl (Korean-Style or Mexican-Style)
Lean, protein-rich chicken breast becomes two completely different meals just by switching the seasonings. It’s a practical option for anyone looking for high-protein weeknight dinners that don’t feel repetitive.
*Please click the button to view the original source video.
Quick method
·Season chicken with your preferred flavor mix.
·Cook in the LG NeoChef® until fully cooked, let it rest briefly, then slice.
·Assemble over rice (or cauliflower rice/greens) with vegetables and your sauce.
Why this recipe works
·High protein : helps you stay full and supports lean muscle.
·Great for low-carb or keto-style eating : swap rice for cauliflower rice and double the vegetables.
·Efficient meal prep : cook chicken once, then build different rice bowls in minutes all week.
Choose your flavor
·Korean-inspired : gochujang, sesame seeds, garlic.
·Mexican-inspired : avocado, lime, cumin
Recipe 2
Lucky Glutinous Rice Balls (A Sweet, Chewy, Gluten-Free Snack)
Want a special treat without turning on the stove? This microwave snack delivers that satisfying chewy mochi-like texture with minimal effort—ideal if you’re searching for an easy gluten-free dessert.
*Please click the button to view the original source video.
Quick method
·Make a glutinous rice dough.
·Microwave in the LG NeoChef™ until the dough becomes firm and elastic.
·Shape into bite-size balls and coat with toppings.
Why this recipe works
·Microwave-only : no steamer, no stovetop required.
·Easy to share and portion : store single servings and snack over several days.
·Gluten-free : a great option for households avoiding wheat flour.
Choose your flavor
·Pistachio
·Black sesame
·Coconut flakes
Recipe 3
Crispy Rice Bites (A Smart Way to Use Leftover Rice)
Got cold leftover rice in the fridge? Turn it into crispy, snackable rice bites—almost like crackers—then top them however you like. It works as a quick weeknight snack or a light meal you can assemble fast. And since cleanup is always part of the problem, let the
LG QuadWash™ handle the greasy, sticky plates afterward.
*Please click the button to view the original source video.
Quick method
·In a bowl, mix cold rice with sugar, salt, brown rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Shape into bite-size pieces, then heat a thin layer of cooking oil in a large pan and fry until crisp.
·Spread your sauce over the crispy rice and finish with toppings.
·Clean oily or sticky dishes easily with the LG QuadWash™.
Why this recipe works
·Less-waste cooking : a smart way to use rice instead of throwing it away.
·Endless topping options : swap proteins and vegetables based on what you already have.
·Highly repeatable : once you learn the base method, the variations are basically unlimited.
Choose your flavor
·Yuzu Miso : yuzu miso mayonnaise, prosciutto, avocado, mandarin segments.
·Tzatziki Feta : tzatziki sauce, shredded cucumber, apple, feta cheese.
·Spicy Tuna : chili cream sauce, spicy tuna, jalapeño, sliced radish.
Discover LG NeoChef®
FAQ
Q.
Can I also easily cook vegetables in the LG NeoChef™ to serve with the Two-Way Chicken Bowls?
A.
Yes, absolutely! The LG NeoChef™ is incredibly useful not just for cooking chicken breasts but also for cooking vegetables. Steaming frozen vegetables in the LG NeoChef™ is a great tip for making healthy side dishes like broccoli and carrots. For general steam cooking, simply chop vegetables like broccoli, carrots, or potatoes, place them in a microwave-safe bowl with a splash of water, cover the bowl, and microwave. This method adds both nutrition and texture to your chicken bowls.
Q.
I’m a beginner looking to save even more time on weekday meals. How can I start meal prepping with these recipes?
A.
For beginners, we highly recommend ingredient-specific meal prep. Instead of preparing fully finished meals ahead of time, it’s much more efficient to cook grains, proteins, and vegetables separately and combine them later. Try cooking your chicken breast over the weekend and storing leftover rice (grains) and steamed vegetables in individual containers. On a busy weekday, simply combine them with your choice of sauce (Korean- or Mexican-style) and heat them in the LG NeoChef™ for a quick and delicious meal.
Q.
Aside from the rice bites and chicken bowls, are there any quick microwave lunch box ideas for office workers?
A.
For busy professionals, we recommend making a one-step lunch box by cooking potatoes, vegetables, and rice all at once in the LG NeoChef™. Place your rice, diced potatoes, and quick-cooking vegetables together in a microwave-safe container, drizzle with olive oil, add some seasoning, and microwave. This method allows all the ingredients to cook simultaneously, giving you a satisfying and quick meal without creating extra dishes to wash.