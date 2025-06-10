We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is 4K television?
4K, also known as Ultra HD (UHD), refers to a screen resolution of approximately 3,840 x 2,160 pixels—four times that of Full HD (1080p). With more pixels packed into the same space, 4K offers incredibly sharp, detailed images and greater clarity, especially on larger screens.
Perfect for immersive viewing, it enhances depth, texture, and realism in films, sport, and gaming. LG’s 4K TVs feature cutting-edge technology such as HDR and AI Picture Pro to optimise colour, contrast, and brightness. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or watching live TV, 4K provides a truly premium home entertainment experience.
Read on to learn more about 4K TVs.
4K is the successor to High Definition (HD) TV. It is often known as Ultra HD or UHD. If you’re buying a new TV today, it’ll most likely be 4K.
Put simply, 4K TV dimensions boast four times the number of pixels of a HD screen, giving you four times the picture detail when you choose a 4K TV.
The result? Richer, more in-depth visuals that leap off the screen. 4K is fast becoming the norm for filming live sporting events and blockbuster movies. Streaming platforms and movie studios are adding more and more new titles in 4K.
Benefits of 4K TV
- Sharper picture quality with more detail and depth
- The ability to sit closer to the screen without the picture breaking up
- Netflix and Amazon Prime boxsets shot specifically for 4K TVs
- Options to suit all budgets – from entry level to some of the best TVs currently available
How does 4K work?
Your TV picture is made up of pixels, and 4K televisions work by packing in many more than your HD TV. A typical HD screen contains around two million pixels. But a 4K resolution increases that to 8.3 million pixels.
TV screen resolution is defined by the number of pixels crossing the screen horizontally and the number of scanning lines running vertically from top to bottom of the screen.
4K TVs double the number of pixels and vertical scanning lines:
• HD dimensions: 1920 (horizontal) X 1080 (vertical)
• 4K dimensions: 3840 (horizontal) X 2160 (vertical)
What does all this mean? Take two 55-inch TVs, one HD TV and the other 4K TV. if you tried to put all the pixels from the HD TV into the 4K TV, it would fill only one quarter of a 4K TV screen.
This means, with HD TV fewer pixels are spread across the same 55-inch TV screen. When pixels are stretched, the picture quality breaks up and the amount of detail you can see is reduced. By packing 8 million pixels into the same 55-inch space, you create a much more detailed picture that looks great even when watched up close.
Why choose a 4K TV?
Now is a great time to invest in a 4K television. You can choose from a selection of screen sizes to suit any budget. Start with an entry-level 4K TV, or enhance your viewing with a top-of-the-range model. Read on to find out more about the key benefits of 4K TV…
4K TV Picture quality: 4 times the detail of HD
If you’re watching 4K content on your TV, the difference will be clear as day – with clearer, crisper visuals than its HD equivalent. Experience games as the developers intended and movies through the eye of the director. Match day is more memorable. Pitch markings are more defined, and the detail true-to-life.
HDR: See more detail in the shadows
4K TV works hand in hand with High Dynamic Range, a video format better known as HDR. 4K increases the number of pixels while HDR improves the quality of those pixels.
Benefits of HDR:
- Expands the shades between the deepest black and brightest white
- Picks out those small, nuanced details in the shadows
- Creates true-to-life colours from a palette of over 1 billion
See bluer skies, snowier mountains and added atmosphere in any environment – whether you’re watching HDR-enabled content on Netflix or playing the latest consoles.
Sit closer to the screen with 4K TV
The 4K display stays pin-sharp at a closer distance than you’re used to. That’s because the sheer number of pixels in a 4K TV can pick out more detail than on the original broadcast.
It isn’t as distinguished a difference if you’re sitting a typical distance from the TV – but budge your couch just a little closer and you’ll be drawn into a completely new level of phenomenal visuals.
You may be wondering just how close you can sit to a 4K TV. You can sit closer to a 4K TV than a Full HD one without seeing pixelation. However, a general rule is 1 to 1.5 times the screen’s diagonal size.
What can I watch in 4K?
To get the best from your 4K TV you need to watch 4K content. For several years, there was little content available. Today that’s changed hugely – with 4K content available from:
Netflix in 4K
Original Series like Stranger things and Wednesday, plus Oscar-winning films including Emilia Pérez, and the best of the Marvel TV universe.
Watch your favorite Netflix shows and movies in stunning 4K quality, with crystal-clear detail and vibrant colour that brings every frame to life.
Watching Netflix on a 4K TV means you get richer textures and a more immersive viewing experience, especially when paired with LG’s cutting-edge OLED display technology.
Amazon Prime Video in 4K
Watch movies, live sports and TV shows including UEFA Champions League, Reacher, Clarkson’s Farm, Summer I Turned Pretty, Red One, and much more are available to stream in breathtaking 4K quality. 4K delivers unmatched clarity, deeper contrast, and vivid colour—ideal for gripping storylines and edge-of-your-seat movie moments. 4K televisions boast over 8 million pixels, providing incredible detail that standard HD simply can’t match.
Experience all your favorite Prime Video shows and films with LG's advanced 4K TVs that make every scene look cinematic.
Sky in 4K
NOW is the home of brilliant entertainment from the latest movies, critically acclaimed shows to the biggest live sports.
With a Cinema Membership, access the latest blockbusters and unmissable collections with over 1000 movies on demand. With an Entertainment Membership, enjoy award-winning dramas and the best of HBO - plus Sky Originals and epic kids TV. With a Sports Membership, stream all 12 Sky Sports channels and every Sky Sports+ stream, and catch live action from the Premier League, EFL, Formula 1, England & ICC Cricket, ATP & WTA Tennis, Golf majors, Premier League Darts, NFL, and so much more.
Plus, members can also enjoy a premium experience with the Ultra Boost* add-on, which features stunning Ultra High Definition (UHD) High Dynamic Range (HDR), immersive surround sound, and ad-free** viewing on up to 3 devices at once. Or members have the option to enjoy an upgraded experience with Boost - ad-free** streaming in VOD, Full HD and Surround Sound on up to two devices at once.
*Ultra Boost features are available on selected content and devices only. See here for full details.
**Ad-free excludes live channels and trailers promoting NOW content.
Why is 4K content important?
For the same reason HD content mattered when channels like Sky Sports HD first launched. It’s about getting the most from your TV—seeing every detail, every movement, exactly as it was meant to be seen.
With over 8 million pixels, 4K quality brings a level of clarity and realism that standard HD just can’t match. If you’ve ever asked what does 4K on a TV mean, this is it: content that fully unlocks your screen’s potential.
FAQs About 4K TV
Got a query about the power of 4K? Going beyond the question of what is 4K TV, there is lots more to learn. Here’s what you wanted to know about 4K.
Is it worth buying a 4K TV?
The likes of Amazon, Netflix and Sky are already turning live events and must-see TV into a visual feast for the senses using 4K. As the technology advances and our appetite increases, more irresistible programming is on the way. Find out how 4K is already reshaping the TV landscape and you’ll be ready for more unmissable action.
What is 4K upscaling?
4K upscaling is the process of converting non-4K images to near-4K quality. A processor in the TV improves the quality of SD and HD pictures, frame by frame, and displays them in a much higher standard. The pictures appear sharpened and clearer, with the same processor improving picture quality. Even if you aren’t watching native 4K content, you’ll experience a much better picture thanks to 4K upscaling.
Is 4K really better than 1080p?
4K TV is not only better – it’s precisely four times better. With a screen containing four times the number of pixels, a 4K resolution display packs in so much more detail. The bigger the screen, the better – especially from close up. Get up close and personal with a 4K screen and the detail stays clear and consistent without breaking up.
Are OLED TVs 4K?
Yes, most OLED TVs boast 4K resolution. It’s important to point out that OLED and 4K are different technologies. OLED is a type of screen technology, whereas 4K is a screen resolution. So, you can have an OLED TV that is also 4K. When OLED screen is combined with 4K resolution, you get one of the best picture quality experiences available.
Are OLED TVs better than 4K?
OLED and 4K refer to different things: OLED is a display technology, while 4K refers to resolution. Many OLED TVs are also 4K, offering deep contrast and richer colours with high resolution
What does 4K on a TV mean?
4K on a TV means the screen has a resolution of roughly 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. That’s four times the detail of Full HD.
Is 4K Ultra HD better than Full HD?
Yes, 4K Ultra HD offers significantly more detail and clarity than Full HD. It results in sharper images, especially noticeable on larger screens.
What does 4K UHD mean on a TV?
4K UHD stands for Ultra High Definition, with dimensions of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It provides clearer, more lifelike visuals compared to standard HD.
What 4K content is available?
Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube all offer a wide range of 4K content. Many live sports and films are also available in 4K through broadcasters and Blu-ray.
What should you look for when buying 4K TV?
Look for HDR support, good upscaling, HDMI 2.1 ports, and a high refresh rate. OLED or QLED panels also enhance the viewing experience.
What is the best LG 4K TV?
The LG OLED evo range, particularly the LG G-Series and C-Series, are highly rated for their 4K performance, design, and smart features.
What's the difference between 4K and 8K TV?
8K TVs offer a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels—four times that of 4K. However, 8K content is still limited, while 4K remains the current standard for most viewing.