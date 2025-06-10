What is 4K television?

Your TV picture is made up of pixels, and 4K televisions work by packing in many more than your HD TV. A typical HD screen contains around two million pixels. But a 4K resolution increases that to 8.3 million pixels.

TV screen resolution is defined by the number of pixels crossing the screen horizontally and the number of scanning lines running vertically from top to bottom of the screen.

4K TVs double the number of pixels and vertical scanning lines:

• HD dimensions: 1920 (horizontal) X 1080 (vertical)

• 4K dimensions: 3840 (horizontal) X 2160 (vertical)

What does all this mean? Take two 55-inch TVs, one HD TV and the other 4K TV. if you tried to put all the pixels from the HD TV into the 4K TV, it would fill only one quarter of a 4K TV screen.

This means, with HD TV fewer pixels are spread across the same 55-inch TV screen. When pixels are stretched, the picture quality breaks up and the amount of detail you can see is reduced. By packing 8 million pixels into the same 55-inch space, you create a much more detailed picture that looks great even when watched up close.