How to Get High Quality Audio On-The-Go
Getting good sound quality on-the-go can be tricky at times. We’ve all experienced that frustrating moment where our listening experience has been lack luster, so how can we make sure that our audio quality is not only top notch, but also convenient? We asked ourselves this question and came up with several portable audio products that can help you love your listening experience while you go about your day. Read on to find out more!
True Wireless Experience: More Possibilities, Less Interruptions
Wireless vs. wired headphones is a huge step in listening convenience. Bluetooth audio allows us to move around more freely without needing to be connected to our device, however this means that the charge on our audio devices matters more than ever. LG Tone Free Earbuds offer up to 24 hours of play time with a single charge from the charging case. Not only do they last longer than traditional Bluetooth earbuds, they also are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your ears and stay in position during movement. No more earbuds falling out constantly during your workouts!
In addition to the LG Tone Free Earbuds being the choice for on-the-go audio quality out of the house, now you can take immersive home audio from room to room with ease with powerful wireless Bluetooth speakers like the XBOOM 360. With long battery life of up to 10 hours and its own usage app that allows you to adjust its colour alongside its sound mixing features, you can play DJ all day long.
Upgrade Your Streaming Services
Many people aren’t aware that there are small adjustments users can make in the settings of some popular streaming services that can improve your listening at a track level. On Spotify, the default stream is 96 kbp/s, however premium subscribers can upgrade their audio quality to 320 kbp/s. On the Amazon music app, paid subscribers are able to change the setting of their audio quality to “High” in the settings of the app. If you’re someone who is obsessed with having the highest quality of audio possible, it's worth it to spend some time researching services that have been created with audiophiles in mind, like Amazon Music HD or Tidal. These services tend to stream at higher frequencies, like 850 kbp/s and even up to 3,730 kbp/s for Ultra High Definition on tracks.
Assess Technical Features
From pitch-sensitive classical music to bass-heavy pop hits, LG’s wireless sound system has got you covered. When looking for technical features, you can consider: the devices’ wireless compatibility, its fast-charging ability, its usage app for personalized sound experience, noise-cancelling features, water-resistant build, pair-ability to Smart Home Hubs, preset setting for optimal listening experience… etc.
You can also consider the devices’ durability how it keeps you looking and feeling fresh. The UVnano charging case not only ensures your earbuds are ready for action for up to 24 hrs but also refreshes the speaker mesh by killing 99.9%* of bacteria within minutes.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging.
Spatial Sound for You and Your Party!
Sharing a quality sound experience with others has never been easier. The XBOOM 360 is the perfect cross between a portable Bluetooth speaker and a surround sound unit that’s hooked up to your home entertainment system. It packs a punch of sound, but in a surprisingly lightweight aluminum package, so it can sit in one spot as your go to living room speaker or move with you throughout the house and outdoors. Bring premium and powerful sounds anywhere you’d like. Enhanced with LG’s patented 360˚ omnidirectional sound technology, all of your guests can clearly hear even if they’re not right in front of the speaker.
Ready to get moving with high quality sound? Check out LG Canada’s wireless sound solutions and see where you can find them near you!